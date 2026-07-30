Indian Men's Junior Squash Team Secures Semifinal Berth

The Indian men's junior squash team has successfully progressed to the semifinals of the World Squash Junior Team Championships after a decisive victory over England, while the women's team faced an early exit against USA.

Photograph: Anahat Singh/Instagram

Key Points The Indian men's junior squash team advanced to the semifinals of the World Squash Junior Team Championships.

The men's team secured a 2-1 victory over third seed England in the quarterfinals.

Gurveer Singh clinched the decisive match for the Indian men's team.

The Indian women's junior squash team was eliminated from the competition by USA.

Despite a win from world junior women's champion Anahat Singh, the women's team lost their quarterfinal tie 1-2.

The fifth seed Indian men's team progressed to the semifinals with a victory over England but the women's side crashed out of the competition after losing to USA in the World Squash Junior Team Championships here.

The Indian men's team beat third seed England to set up a semifinal clash against USA as it look to better its bronze medal-finish last year in this event. Aryaveer Dewan put India ahead with a 3-0 win over Ronnie Hickling but England levelled the scores after Ismail Khalil beat Yusha Nafees 3-0. India's Gurveer Singh clinched the decider with a win in straight games over George Griffiths.

Indian Women's Team Exits Tournament

The recently-crowned world junior women's champion Anahat Singh gave India a winning start, defeating Diya Yadav 3-0 in the women's quarterfinal. However, USA staged a comeback as India's Rudra Singh lost to Charlotte Sze 1-2 and Anika Dubey lost to Lily Bourell 1-2 in the next two matches to make their place in the semifinals.

Results (quarterfinals):

Men: India bt England 2-1 (Aryaveer Dewan bt Ronnie Hickling 11-9 12-10 11-5; Yusha Nafees lost to Ismail Khalil 11-7 8-11 11-4 11-13 7-11; Gurveer Singh bt George Griffiths 11-3 11-8 11-6).

Women: India lost to USA 1-2 (Anahat Singh bt Diya Yadav 11-7 11-5 11-4; Rudra Singh lost to Charlotte Sze 6-11 4-11 8-11; Anika Dubey lost to Lily Bourell 11-13 8-11 6-11).