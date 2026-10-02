Indian Men's Recurve Archery Team Claims Silver At Asian Games

The Indian men's recurve archery team clinched a silver medal at the Asian Games, showcasing their competitive spirit against formidable opponents and adding to India's impressive medal tally in archery.

Photograph: World Archery/Instagram

Key Points The Indian men's recurve archery team won a silver medal at the Asian Games, losing to defending champions Korea in the final.

The Indian trio of Dhiraj Bommadevara, Yashdeep Bhoge, and Neeraj Chauhan initially performed well but couldn't overcome Korea's consistent scoring.

This silver medal contributes to India's strong archery showing at the Games, following a historic gold for the women's recurve team.

India also secured a silver medal in the mixed team archery event, highlighting the nation's overall success in the sport.

The Indian men's recurve archery team signed off with a silver medal after going down 1-5 to defending champions Korea in a roller-coaster summit clash at the Asian Games here on Friday.

The troika of Dhiraj Bommadevara, Yashdeep Bhoge and Neeraj Chauhan started strongly after an early fumble by Korea but could not hold onto the advantage as they went down 56-56 50-57 54-56.

Men's Team Performance Details

The first set, in which the Indians had the edge after Korea started with an 8, was tied.

The Korean team of Lee Woo-seok, Kim Je-deok and Kim Woo-jin then took the second set after striking 10s with their first three arrows. The Indians sprayed their shots all over the target board, failing to fetch a single 10 in the second set.

The last set slipped out of India's grasp decisively after Neeraj's 7 from the fourth arrow.

The Indians had made the final after beating Iran 6-0 in the last-four-stage here on Friday.

India's Archery Success At Asian Games

Earlier this morning, the Indian women's recurve team produced a sensational performance to stun 10-time Olympic champions South Korea for its maiden Asian Games gold.

Later, the mixed team claimed a silver as archers continued a strong showing in the Games.