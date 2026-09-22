Indian Swimmers Face Setback In Asian Games Medley Relay

Indian swimming faced a challenging day at the Asian Games as the men's 4x100m medley relay team finished last in the final, highlighting the tough competition in Tokyo.

Photograph: Weixiang Lim/Reuters

Key Points India's men's 4x100m medley relay team finished eighth and last in the Asian Games final.

The team, comprising Utkarsh Patil, Danush Suresh, Rohit Benedicton, and Akash Mani, clocked 3:44.26.

China secured the gold medal in the event with a time of 3:27.89, significantly ahead of India.

Aryan Nehra also competed, finishing fourth in the men's 1500m freestyle Final B.

The Indian team had qualified for the final by finishing seventh in the heats among 16 teams.

Indian swimming's listless campaign continued as the men's 4x100m medley relay team finished at the bottom in the final at the Asian Games.

The quartet of Utkarsh Patil, Danush Suresh, Rohit Benedicton and Akash Mani clocked 3:44.26 to finish eighth, a whopping 16.37 seconds behind gold medallists China, who won in 3:27.89.

The Indian team had fared better in the heats, clocking 3:40.41 to finish seventh among 16 teams and qualify for the final.

Earlier in the day, Aryan Nehra finished fourth in the men's 1500m freestyle Final B with a time of 15:34.71.