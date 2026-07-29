India's Lawn Bowls Duo Clinches Dramatic Tie-Break Win

India's men's pairs team, Navneet Singh and Dinesh Kumar, kicked off their Commonwealth Games lawn bowls campaign with a thrilling tie-break victory over the Cook Islands, showcasing remarkable composure under pressure.

Key Points India's men's pairs team defeated the Cook Islands in a tie-break at the Commonwealth Games.

Navneet Singh and Dinesh Kumar made a slow start, losing the first set 2-5.

The Indian duo showed resilience to win the second set 6-5, forcing a tie-break.

India secured the decisive tie-break 1-0, marking a winning start to their campaign.

The Cook Islands pair, Poila Epii and Jason Lindsay, narrowly missed out on victory.

India defeated the Cook Islands in an engrossing tie-break after the two teams were locked 1-1 in their Section B men's pairs Round 1 second match of the lawn bowls competition at the Commonwealth Games here on Tuesday.

India's Gritty Comeback in Lawn Bowls

The Indian duo of lead Navneet Singh and skip Dinesh Kumar made a slow start, losing the opening set 2-5 despite taking an early one-point lead. The Cook Islands pair of Poila Epii and Jason Lindsay gradually wrested control, stringing together crucial shots to claim the first set.

Facing elimination, the Indians responded with grit in a closely fought second set. Maintaining a slender advantage for most of the contest, Navneet and Dinesh held their composure under pressure to edge the set 6-5 and force the match into a tie-break.

With momentum on their side, the Indian pair kept their nerve in the decisive shootout, winning the tie-break 1-0 to seal a hard-fought victory and make a winning start to their campaign. Epii and Lindsay were left to rue their missed opportunity after pushing the contest all the way before falling in the decider.