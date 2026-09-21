Indian Men's Kabaddi Team Begins Asian Games Title Defence With Crushing Win

The Indian men's kabaddi team has made a powerful start to its Asian Games title defence, securing a resounding victory over hosts Japan in their opening Group A fixture.

Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points Indian men's kabaddi team secured a dominant 49-24 victory against hosts Japan in their Asian Games opener.

The defending champions established a commanding 31-9 lead by half-time, showcasing strong raiding.

India's performance included 36 out points, eight all-out points, and two super-tackle points.

The team is in Group A and will next face South Korea, while the women's team also begins its defence.

The Indian men's kabaddi team began its title defence at the Asian Games with a resounding 49-24 win over hosts Japan in their opening Group fixture here on Monday.

India dominated from the outset, establishing a 31-9 lead by half-time as Ayan Lohchab and Devank Dalal combined effectively in the raiding department at the Tokai Citizens Gymnasium.

The defending champions then added 18 more points in the second half.

India finished with 36 out points, eight all-out points and two super-tackle points.

India are placed in Group A alongside Japan, South Korea, Chinese Taipei and Bangladesh.

They will face South Korea in their next match on Tuesday.

The women's team, also defending champions, will begin its campaign against Bangladesh later on Monday.