Home  » Sports » Indian Men's Kabaddi Team Begins Asian Games Title Defence With Crushing Win

Indian Men's Kabaddi Team Begins Asian Games Title Defence With Crushing Win

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 21, 2026 11:55 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

The Indian men's kabaddi team has made a powerful start to its Asian Games title defence, securing a resounding victory over hosts Japan in their opening Group A fixture.

Photograph: SAI Media/X

Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points

  • Indian men's kabaddi team secured a dominant 49-24 victory against hosts Japan in their Asian Games opener.
  • The defending champions established a commanding 31-9 lead by half-time, showcasing strong raiding.
  • India's performance included 36 out points, eight all-out points, and two super-tackle points.
  • The team is in Group A and will next face South Korea, while the women's team also begins its defence.

The Indian men's kabaddi team began its title defence at the Asian Games with a resounding 49-24 win over hosts Japan in their opening Group fixture here on Monday.

India dominated from the outset, establishing a 31-9 lead by half-time as Ayan Lohchab and Devank Dalal combined effectively in the raiding department at the Tokai Citizens Gymnasium.

 

The defending champions then added 18 more points in the second half.

India finished with 36 out points, eight all-out points and two super-tackle points.

India are placed in Group A alongside Japan, South Korea, Chinese Taipei and Bangladesh.

They will face South Korea in their next match on Tuesday.

The women's team, also defending champions, will begin its campaign against Bangladesh later on Monday.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

indian kabaddi teamasian gameskabaddijapansouth korea

More From Rediff

PIX: Atletico down 10-man Real in fiery Madrid derby

PIX: Atletico down 10-man Real in fiery Madrid derby
Cunha's late strike earns Manchester United draw at Fulham

Cunha's late strike earns Manchester United draw at Fulham
Germany, Spain, Britain seal Davis Cup Final 8 berths

Germany, Spain, Britain seal Davis Cup Final 8 berths

Related Stories

India@Asiad: Defending champs make winning start in kabaddi; men blank Maldives in badminton

India@Asiad: Defending champs make winning start in kabaddi; men blank Maldives in badminton

Web Stories

What Makes Oppo K14 Lite Stand Out

What Makes Oppo K14 Lite Stand Out
10 Unforgettable Monsoon Moments

10 Unforgettable Monsoon Moments
What Samsung Galaxy A07s Offers

What Samsung Galaxy A07s Offers

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026