Asian Games: Indian Men's Kabaddi Team Storms Into Semis

Defending champions India's men's kabaddi team showcased their unparalleled dominance by storming into the Asian Games semi-finals with an unbeaten Group A record, securing at least a bronze medal.

IMAGE: The Indian men's kabaddi team registered their fourth successive victory to advance to the semi-finals at the Asian Games on Thursday.

Key Points Indian men's kabaddi team defeated Chinese Taipei 37-21 to reach the semi-finals.

India maintained an unbeaten record in Group A with four consecutive victories.

The win guarantees India at least a bronze medal at the Asian Games.

India has a dominant history in Asiad kabaddi, winning eight out of nine gold medals since 1990.

Defending champions India stormed into the men's kabaddi semi-finals following a 37-21 win over Chinese Taipei in their final Group A fixture at the Asian Games in Nagoya on Thursday.

The victory was India's fourth consecutive in the group stage, where the side earlier defeated South Korea, Japan and Bangladesh to sign off unbeaten and be assured of at least a bronze.

India's Dominant Performance

India dominated from the outset, taking a 23-11 lead at half-time before maintaining their advantage in the second half, which they won 14-10. India collected 28 points through successful raids, three bonus points and six points from all-outs.

Since kabaddi became an Asiad sport in 1990, the Indian men's team has won nine medals, including eight gold, maintaining an unparalleled dominance in the sport.

The record streak of golds was only disrupted in 2018 when the side ended with a bronze.

The Indian women's team has also secured consecutive victories in the group stage, defeating Iran 37-23 after beating Bangladesh in its opening match.

The team will face host Japan in its next Group A fixture later in the day.