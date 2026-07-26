How India's Hockey Team Is Gearing Up For World Cup Success

Discover how the Indian men's hockey team is leveraging a high-intensity mental conditioning camp in Switzerland, guided by Paddy Upton, to forge strong team chemistry and prepare for the upcoming World Cup and Asian Games.

Key Points The Indian men's hockey team will attend a high-intensity mental conditioning camp in Switzerland.

The camp, led by Paddy Upton, is crucial for World Cup and Asian Games preparation.

Similar camps preceded the team's bronze medal win at the Paris Olympics.

Coach Craig Fulton emphasizes team chemistry, trust, and strong internal competition.

Players, regardless of seniority, must perform to secure their place in the squad.

The Indian men's hockey team will travel to Switzerland for a three-day high-intensity camp at mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton's training base ahead of next month's World Cup, to be jointly hosted by the Netherlands and Belgium. The camp will be held at renowned adventurer Mike Horn's base camp in the Swiss Alps. India had undergone a similar camp ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics, where the team won a second successive bronze medal. The team will leave for Switzerland later this month.

Building Team Chemistry And Trust

"We have had a team building camp before we went for the Pro League and we have another now. We will go to Switzerland, we have a programme with Paddy Upton lined up for 2-3 days and we are looking forward to that," India's chief coach Craig Fulton told PTI. "That's what we did and focussed on before Paris and we will create a similar environment but with different approach and objectives because we have a different team. The key is always about chemistry and building trust and connection in the group, ensuring everyone knows their role, the belief is strong and the trust is even stronger," the South African added.

Asked whether it would be a high-intensity programme, Fulton said: "I really don't know, it's Paddy who is designing the programme and we will get to know about it after reaching there."

Squad Competition And Player Accountability

Fulton is enjoying the competition inside the group and said no player can take their place for granted, be it a senior player like Manpreet Singh or an youngster. "It's the same for all players. Every single player has to perform and do their job. Manpreet (Singh) has been a journey man for long time now but he is eager and as hungry as ever, he is still adding value. "He has to do his job and everyone else will have to do their job. They should be accountable for what their role is doesn't matter you are 19 or 35," he said. "At the same time we are trying to keep the squad competition high and for that you need some good strong youth and also you need some experience at the World Cup and Asian Games level to get the job done."

The World Cup will be held in The Netherlands and Belgium from August 15 to 30, which will be followed by the big-ticket Asian Games, an Olympic qualifier, from September 19 to October 4.