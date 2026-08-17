Hockey World Cup: India blow 2-1 lead vs England, face do-or-die Pakistan battle

India's campaign in the Men's Hockey World Cup faces a critical juncture after a 2-4 defeat to England, making their upcoming match against Pakistan a must-win or draw to avoid early elimination.

IMAGE: India will need to either beat or draw Pakistan in their final pool match to qualify for the second round. Photograph: Hockey India/X

Key Points India lost 2-4 to England in their second Pool D match at the Men's Hockey World Cup.

England's Nicholas Bandurak scored two goals, contributing to their dominant second-half performance.

Captain Harmanpreet Singh and Dilpreet Singh scored for India, giving them a temporary 2-1 lead.

India must now beat or draw against Pakistan in their final pool match to advance to the second round.

A defeat against Pakistan would result in India's elimination from the tournament.

India conceded three second-half goals to suffer a 4-2 defeat to the higher-ranked England in their second pool match of the men's Hockey World Cup in Amstelveen, the Netherlands, on Monday.

Nicholas Bandurak put England ahead in the 13th minute but India fought back and took 2-1 lead through goals from captain Harmanpreet Singh (16th) and Dilpreet Singh (24th) in the Pool D match.

India's Qualification Hopes Hang in Balance

The Englishmen, however, put up a dominant show in the second half, with Stuart Rushmere (38th) and Henry Croft (42nd) finding the net in the third quarter.

Bandurak (54th) then scored his second goal of the day to help England beat India 4-2.

With three points from two matches, India will need to either beat or draw Pakistan -- one point from two games -- in their final pool match on Wednesday to qualify for the second round.

A loss against Pakistan, will, however, knock India out of the tournament. India had beaten Wales 3-1 in their campaign opener on Saturday.