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India Men Edge Netherlands To Clinch Thrilling Win In Hockey Pro League

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk Updated: June 21, 2026 20:48 IST 3 Minutes Read
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The Indian men's hockey team delivered a superb performance, clinching a hard-fought 3-2 victory against the Netherlands in their final FIH Pro League match in Rotterdam.

India hockey team

Photograph: Hockey India

Key Points

  • India's men's hockey team secured a 3-2 victory against the Netherlands in the FIH Pro League Rotterdam leg.
  • Jugraj Singh, Abhishek, and Rajinder Singh scored the goals for India.
  • Stand-in captain Hardik Singh was awarded Player of the Match for his exceptional midfield performance.

Indian men's hockey team produced another superb show to notch up a 3-2 win over the Netherlands in their last match of the FIH Pro League Rotterdam leg on Sunday.

Goals from Jugraj Singh (18th), Abhishek (27th), and Rajinder Singh (56th) helped India secure their second outright victory of the leg against the Dutch side at Hockey Club Rotterdam. Pepijn van der Heijden (19th) and Koen Bijen (59th) scored for the hosts.

Stand-in captain Hardik Singh was named Player of the Match for his exceptional leadership and midfield display.

 

Early Exchanges And India's Breakthrough

The Netherlands started the match strongly in the first quarter, showcasing impressive passing and putting the Indian backline under early pressure. Though India had a slightly shaky start, the defenders quickly found their rhythm and contained the Dutch attackers. India created a few entries into the opposition circle but could not find the final pass, leaving the first quarter goalless.

India increased the intensity in the second quarter and immediately won their first penalty corner. Three minutes into the second quarter, Jugraj fired a powerful drag-flick to the left of Dutch goalkeeper Derk Meijer to open the account for India.

The Netherlands responded instantly, equalising through a penalty corner goal by van der Heijden. The hosts continued to press, testing the Indian goalkeeper, but the Indian defence held firm. Jarmanpreet Singh set up a brilliant pass for Abhishek, who smashed a backhand shot into the net to restore India's lead at 2-1 before halftime.

Maintaining The Lead And Defensive Resilience

In the second half, India looked to control the game through neat passing, while a determined Dutch side kept making inroads into the Indian circle.

The Netherlands won a penalty corner in the 41st minute, but Amit Rohidas comfortably deflected van der Heijden's shot. Another penalty corner opportunity for the hosts was wasted due to a mistake by the stopper, allowing a composed Indian side to sustain their 2-1 lead at the end of the third quarter.

Clinching Victory In The Final Quarter

The final quarter saw the Netherlands pushing hard for an equaliser, but errors in the penalty corner setup continued to frustrate the hosts. India remained composed, avoiding unnecessary risks. In the 56th minute, a quick counter-attack by Dilpreet Singh and Mandeep Singh created a dangerous two-on-one situation.

While Dutch player Joppe Wolbert made an extraordinary save, he was handed a yellow card for a foul during the play. India capitalised on the resulting penalty corner, with Rajinder drag-flicking it straight into the goal to make it 3-1. Down to 10 men, the Netherlands won three consecutive penalty corners in the 58th minute, but the Indian penalty corner defence blocked them all.

The hosts finally pulled a goal back through a clever penalty corner variation completed by Bijen to make it 3-2. India won a penalty corner in the final ten seconds of the match, and though it was blocked, the final hooter blew to seal a hard-fought three points for India.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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