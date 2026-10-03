'Honest debrief' after win over Pak pushed India to gold: Fulton

Indian men's hockey head coach Craig Fulton attributes the team's dominant Asian Games gold medal victory to the crucial semi-final win against arch-rivals Pakistan.

IMAGE: India's Harmanpreet Singh celebrates with teammates on scoring their first goal through a penalty corner in the Asian Games final against Malaysia on Saturday. Photograph: Manami Yamada/Reuters

Key Points Head coach Craig Fulton stated that the semi-final win against Pakistan was crucial in preparing the Indian men's hockey team for their dominant performance in the Asian Games final.

India secured the Asian Games gold by defeating Malaysia 5-1, with captain Harmanpreet Singh scoring a brace, and consequently booked their spot in the 2028 Olympics.

Fulton praised the team's resilience in the final, particularly their 'immense' third-quarter performance which made the difference after a tight first half against a tricky Malaysian side.

The team's primary goal for 2026 was to qualify for the Olympics via the Asian Games, especially after a disappointing ninth-place finish in the recent World Cup.

Fulton highlighted the importance of honest debriefs and focusing on their basic game plan with tempo and no fear, which helped the team 'click' after the semi-final.

The hard-fought win over arch-rivals Pakistan in the semi-final pumped the Indian men's hockey team in their dominant victory over Malaysia in the summit clash to clinch the Asian Games gold and book the 2028 Olympics berth, said head coach Craig Fulton Kakamigahara, Japan, on Saturday.

Captain Harmanpreet Singh rose to the occasion with a brace as India thrashed Malaysia 5-1 to win the men's hockey gold for the second time in a row. "We played a great game. We almost needed that semi-final (win) to get into this mindset," Fulton said after the summit clash.

Overcoming Malaysian Challenge

The nimble-footed Malaysians, who have always been a tricky opponent, created problems for India for stretches of the first half. India, however, played much better in the second half to impose themselves in the contest.

"I'm proud of the boys because on the first half's performance from Malaysia, they did really well. We stuck to our guns but they scored a world-class goal. Coming in 2-1, it was tight. And then our third quarter was immense and I think that was the difference."

Team Mindset and Olympic Goal

IMAGE: India's men's hockey coach Craig Fulton. Photograph: Hockey India/X

Asked about the mindset of the team ahead of the final against Malaysia, Fulton said, "This game was good because we really debriefed honestly after the semi-final. We just had to focus on ourselves and our basic game plan but do it at tempo and have no fear. Suddenly, it started to click and off we went again. So it was great."

India finished a disappointing ninth in the recent World Cup, but he said the team wanted to qualify for the Olympics with the Asian Games. "That was the main goal of 2026. Had we won the World Cup we still would have had to come here and play. Obviously the World Cup didn't go the way we wanted it to. I'm glad we dominated in Asia and this was important for us."

Learning from Pakistan Semi-final

Asked what message he gave to the players after the team's not-so-good performance from the defenders, he said, "We just had a good debrief. We were just honest with the way we played and I think the occasion got to us a little bit."

"Because if we didn't get to four and five goals and then you make one or two mistakes and then Pakistan get their tail up and they can play and they can score goals," he said about the team's 4-3 win over Pakistan. "I'm glad we found a way to win that game because that was the difference and I think that helped us in this final."

The South African said the team was conscious of late slip-ups and conceding of goals in the fag end of matches. "We were really conscious around our counter-defence and getting numbers behind the ball. We would just let the attacking midfielders and strikers go. If we came back we had a good structure and we did that well for the second half. That was the difference."

On Shilanand Lakra, who scored in the 54th minute and impressed in the match, Fulton said, "He is that kind of silent assassin and when we needed him he came up trumps and he was really effective."