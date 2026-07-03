How India's Fencing Team Secured Asian Games Qualification

India's fencing prospects are on the rise as the men's foil team secures direct qualification for the Asian Games, showcasing significant progress at the recently concluded Asian Senior Fencing Championships.

Key Points India's men's foil team secured direct qualification for the upcoming Asian Games, a major achievement for Indian fencing.

The Asian Senior Fencing Championships, hosted in India for the first time, provided crucial international exposure and experience for the national contingent.

Indian fencers demonstrated growing competitiveness, pushing top teams like Japan and South Korea closely in various events.

Kanupriya Chawla achieved India's best individual result, finishing 20th in the women's foil category.

The women's foil team also gained valuable ranking points for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic cycle.

India ended without a medal at the recently-concluded Asian Senior Fencing Championships, but the hosts still had a significant takeaway, with the men's foil team securing direct qualification for the upcoming Asian Games -- an achievement that could strengthen the country's prospects in the sport going forward. The 24-member Indian contingent, competing at the continental event hosted in the country for the first time, showed steady progress against Asia's fencing powerhouses. Several fencers pushed top teams like Japan and South Korea close, narrowly missing podium finishes by just a point or two, underlining the growing competitiveness of Indian fencing at the international level.

A Watershed Moment for Indian Fencing

Rajeev Mehta, the secretary-general of the Fencing Association of India (FAI) and the Fencing Confederation of Asia (FCA), said the home team gained valuable experience from the event. "Hosting the Senior Asian Fencing Championships for the first time is a watershed moment that will permanently redefine the trajectory of Indian sports. Our fencers have given a very good performance on home soil, proving they can match strides with the world's absolute elite. This tournament provides unprecedented exposure to world-class pressure under the eyes of home fans. The experience gained here, alongside the Men's Foil team securing direct qualification, lays down a definitive foundational path for our athletes." "It gives them the vital competitive edge, confidence, and tactical depth needed to aggressively contend for the podium at the upcoming Asian Games," the former secretary-general of the Indian Olympic Association said.

Men's Foil Team Leads The Way

The men's foil team, ranked eighth in Asia, stood out as India's best performers at the tournament. The quartet of Sachin, Sanasam Hemash Singh, Tejas Manoj Patil and Aditya produced a strong tactical display in the relay bouts to finish in the top eight, securing India's direct qualification for the Asian Games. In the individual events, Kanupriya Chawla delivered India's best result of the championship in the women's foil category. Defying initial expectations, she advanced deep into the knockout rounds to finish 20th in Asia. Her teammates Joys Ashitha Stalinraj (43rd), Naorem Mina Devi (45th) and Sonia Devi Waikhom (46th) also gained valuable experience against top competition. In the men's foil individual event, Sachin led the team with a 25th-place finish. Sanasam Hemash Singh, Aditya and Tejas Manoj Patil competed strongly in the pool stage but exited early against higher-ranked East Asian opponents.

Building Towards The Olympics

The women's foil team carried forward Kanupriya's strong individual performance into the team event, finishing just outside the top eight. Despite facing tougher, high-intensity matches, the team picked up valuable ranking points for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic cycle.