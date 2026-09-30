Indian Compound Archers Secure Finals Berth, Mixed Team Wins Gold

Indian compound archers are making waves at the Asian Games, with the men's team reaching the final and the mixed team clinching gold and a coveted 2028 Olympic quota, showcasing India's growing dominance in the sport.

Photograph: Ruben Sprich/Reuters

Key Points The Indian men's compound archery team advanced to the final at the Asian Games after a convincing win over Korea.

India's compound mixed team secured a gold medal and a 2028 Olympic quota place by defeating Korea in a tense shoot-off.

The Indian women's compound team also achieved a top finish, successfully defending their title.

Both the mixed and women's teams successfully retained the crowns they had won in the previous edition of the Games in Hangzhou.

The Indian compound archers moved closer to another gold after storming into the men's team final with a convincing win over Korea at the Asian Games here on Wednesday, after the mixed and women's combinations also finished on top.

The Indian team of Kushal Dalal, Sahil Jadhav and Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru outclassed Korea 236-229 in the semifinal to enter the summit clash.

The Korean team comprised Choi Eun Gyu, Choi Yonghee and Kim Jongho.

India's Dominance In Compound Archery

Earlier, India's compound mixed team of Chikitha Taniparthi and Sahil Jadhav claimed gold and secured a 2028 Olympic quota place by beating Korea in a tense shoot-off, while the women's team also claimed a top finish.

Both teams successfully retained the crowns that India had won in the previous edition of the Games in Hangzhou.