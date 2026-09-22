India Faces Uphill Battle After Uzbekistan Loss At Chess Olympiad

India's Chess Olympiad title defence faces significant challenges after a critical loss to hosts Uzbekistan, leaving the team two points behind the leaders and requiring a strong comeback in upcoming rounds.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy MGD1

Key Points India's title defence at the Chess Olympiad is in disarray after a crucial loss to hosts Uzbekistan.

The Indian team is currently on 10 points after six rounds, two points behind leaders Uzbekistan.

Nihal Sarin's loss on the third board was a key factor in India's defeat against Uzbekistan.

India faces a tough road ahead with upcoming matches against strong teams like England, Germany, and the USA.

Uzbekistan has emerged as a strong contender, taking the sole lead after impressive victories.

India will look to regroup and reflect on a chaotic first half of the Chess Olympiad after suffering a loss against hosts Uzbekistan, which left their title defence in disarray. The Indian team, which is on 10 points after six rounds, will have the rest day on Tuesday before returning to action against England.

The defeat left India two points behind Uzbekistan, which took the sole lead. China and Armenia are next on 11 points, with India among the teams tied on 10. The battle was lost on the third board as, for the first time in the event, Nihal Sarin faltered and went down to Nodirbek Yakubboev. The other three matches ended in draws.

India's Rocky Start And Comeback Efforts

It was not the best of starts for the young Indian team, as the jitters were felt in the first round itself, when Arjun Erigaisi lost to his Thai counterpart. The fact that India scored a 3-1 victory by winning on the remaining boards probably did not change the mood of the team. Winning the second match by a narrow 2.5-1.5 margin against Indonesia, everyone thought that the writing was on the wall and that Team India was currently not in its best shape. However, as rounds 3-5 unfolded, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands succumbed to a great comeback by the young guns. As luck might have had it, Nihal Sarin squandered a promising position to go down, putting the team in a tied fourth spot on 10 points.

Key Challengers And Upcoming Matches

The United States is one team that everyone should look up to, as they bounced back with a 2.5-1.5 victory over Norway following their loss by a similar margin against Germany. The biggest hurdle for the Indian men could be Germany and the USA in the rounds to come, and if these matches are won, a podium finish is guaranteed, if not the gold. The pick thus far has clearly been the local Uzbek team, which has done wonders. Their 4-0 victory over Hungary spoke for itself, and edging out India was the perfect icing on the cake. China is their next target after the rest day. Interestingly enough, the Uzbek youngsters were not allowed to join the famous Bermuda party on the eve of the rest day in 2022 by coach Ivan Sokolov. They went on to win the gold. The Indian men face a rejuvenated England team in their quest for a comeback. With the inclusion of highly regarded theoretician Nikita Vitiugov on the top board, the English team has never looked better, but the form of Gawain Jones could be a matter of concern for them. Jones has two losses against his name.