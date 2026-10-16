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Indian Blind Football Team Suffers Opening Defeat At Asian Para Games

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 16, 2026 12:08 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover how the Indian men's blind football team commenced their Asian Para Games journey with a 0-2 defeat against South Korea in a crucial preliminary round match.

Photographs: Kind Courtesy Anurag Thakur/X

Photographs: Kind Courtesy Anurag Thakur/X

Key Points

  • The Indian men's blind football team lost 0-2 to South Korea on Friday at the Asian Para Games.
  • South Korea's Jang Yeongjun scored both goals in the preliminary round match.
  • India is scheduled to face hosts Japan on Saturday.
  • Six nations, including India, are competing for three medals in the event.
  • The top teams will play for gold, while third and fourth place teams will compete for bronze.

The Indian men's blind football team opened its campaign with a 0-2 loss to South Korea at the Asian Para Games here on Friday.

South Korea's Jang Yeongjun scored a brace as India conceded a goal in each half in the preliminary round match.

 

India will take on hosts Japan on Saturday.

Besides India, Japan and South Korea, China, Iran and Thailand are competing for the three medals in the event.

The top teams in the preliminary round will fight for the gold medal while the third and fourth place sides will play in the bronze medal match.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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