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Lakshya, Ayush, Srikanth power India into Asian Games badminton quarters

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi Updated: September 21, 2026 14:39 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The Indian men's badminton team showcased a commanding performance at the Asian Games, sweeping Bangladesh 3-0 to secure their spot in the quarterfinals, where they are set to face formidable hosts Japan.

Ayush Shetty

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Indian men's badminton team secured a 3-0 victory against Bangladesh.
  • The win propels India into the Asian Games quarterfinals.
  • Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty, and K Srikkanth delivered dominant performances.
  • India will face hosts Japan in the next round.
  • The women's team also reached the last-eight stage and will play Japan.

The Indian men's badminton team blanked Bangladesh 3-0 to enter the quarterfinals of the Asian Games in Nagoya on Monday.

India's Dominant Performance

The trio of Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty and K Srikkanth did not drop a single game in a domineering performance to set up a clash with hosts Japan on Tuesday. The women's team will also be playing Japan in the last-eight stage.

 

Lakshya was the first to take the court on Monday, up against Ibn Ayman Jaman, and it took him less than half an hour to clinch a 21-4 21-12 win, which set the tone for India.

Next up was Ayush Shetty against Gourab Singh and he too got the job done in 25 minutes, closing it 21-4 21-13 in another facile win for the country.

Srikanth then made sure that the doubles matches need not take place as he romped to a 21-15 21-9 triumph over Jumar Al Amin in a 23-minute contest.

 
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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