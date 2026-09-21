Lakshya, Ayush, Srikanth power India into Asian Games badminton quarters

The Indian men's badminton team showcased a commanding performance at the Asian Games, sweeping Bangladesh 3-0 to secure their spot in the quarterfinals, where they are set to face formidable hosts Japan.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Indian men's badminton team secured a 3-0 victory against Bangladesh.

The win propels India into the Asian Games quarterfinals.

Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty, and K Srikkanth delivered dominant performances.

India will face hosts Japan in the next round.

The women's team also reached the last-eight stage and will play Japan.

The Indian men's badminton team blanked Bangladesh 3-0 to enter the quarterfinals of the Asian Games in Nagoya on Monday.

India's Dominant Performance

The trio of Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty and K Srikkanth did not drop a single game in a domineering performance to set up a clash with hosts Japan on Tuesday. The women's team will also be playing Japan in the last-eight stage.

Lakshya was the first to take the court on Monday, up against Ibn Ayman Jaman, and it took him less than half an hour to clinch a 21-4 21-12 win, which set the tone for India.

Next up was Ayush Shetty against Gourab Singh and he too got the job done in 25 minutes, closing it 21-4 21-13 in another facile win for the country.

Srikanth then made sure that the doubles matches need not take place as he romped to a 21-15 21-9 triumph over Jumar Al Amin in a 23-minute contest.