India's Men's Badminton Team Blanks Bangladesh, Enters Quarterfinals

The Indian men's badminton team showcased a commanding performance at the Asian Games, blanking Bangladesh 3-0 to secure their spot in the quarterfinals, where they will face formidable hosts Japan.

Key Points Indian men's badminton team defeated Bangladesh 3-0 to reach Asian Games quarterfinals.

Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty, and K Srikkanth secured facile wins, not dropping a single game.

The team is set to face hosts Japan in the quarterfinals.

Lakshya Sen highlighted the importance of adapting to court conditions and his positive mindset despite past injury concerns.

The match also showcased sportsmanship, with Lakshya Sen's opponent seeking a selfie, reflecting off-court camaraderie.

The Indian men's badminton team blanked Bangladesh 3-0 to enter the quarterfinals of the Asian Games here on Monday. The trio of Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty and K Srikkanth did not drop a single game in a domineering performance to set up a clash with hosts Japan on Tuesday. The women's team will also be playing Japan in the last-eight stage.

Dominant Individual Performances

Lakshya was the first to take the court on Monday, up against Ibn Ayman Jaman, and it took him less than half an hour to clinch a 21-4 21-12 win, which set the tone for India. Next up was Ayush Shetty against Gourab Singh and he too got the job done in 25 minutes, closing it 21-4 21-13 in another facile win for the country. Srikanth then made sure that the doubles matches need not take place as he romped to a 21-15 21-9 triumph over Jumar Al Amin in a 23-minute contest.

Lakshya Sen On Form And Camaraderie

Lakshya said the match may have been a lopsided but was important in the larger scheme of things. "It was important for me to get to know the conditions. Yeah, on paper it was not a very tough match, but the first match can be very tricky. So I just came in with the approach to just get a good start and then find my rhythm and adjust to the court. Once I knew I was winning the match, it was more about getting to know the court better," he said.

Asked about his erratic form for the past one year, Lakshya said injuries have played their part in complicating things for him but he is now in a positive frame of mind. "There were a few good tournaments in the start of the year and I just want to play to that level again. There was some concerns with injuries and stuff midway through this year, but I got back from it, and now I'm looking forward to competing at the highest level. "The training has been good, and I'm in a very good mindset and really fresh," he said.

Lakshya's opponent had sought a selfie with the Indian after the match. Talking about the moment, he said it is reflective of the off-court camaraderie that exists between players. "I mean, we are neighbours, so it's good to see them do so well and participate in this tournament. The friendship beyond the court is amazing and it's always good to meet players, get a photo with them, and when it's a healthy rivalry it's always good," he said.