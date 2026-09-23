Indian Shooters Shine With Double Bronze In Asian Games Skeet

India's skilled skeet shooters have made their mark at the Asian Games, clinching bronze medals in both men's and women's team events, with individual finalists poised for further glory.

Photograph: SAI Media/Twitter

Key Points Indian men's and women's skeet teams secured bronze medals at the Asian Games.

The women's team included Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan, and Parinaaz Dhaliwal.

The men's team comprised Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Mairaj Ahmad Khan, and Bhavtegh Singh Gill.

Raiza Dhillon and Parinaaz Dhaliwal also qualified for the individual women's skeet final.

These medals contribute to India's growing tally of four silver and three bronze from the shooting range.

The Indian men's and women's skeet teams bagged bronze medals at the Asian Games here on Wednesday.

After three days of qualification rounds, the Indian trio of Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan and Parinaaz Dhaliwal finished with a combined score of 331 to end third behind gold medallists China (357) and Kazakhstan (336) in the women's event. Anantjeet Singh Naruka, veteran Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Bhavtegh Singh Gill also made the podium snaring the men's team bronze with a total score of 346.

Individual Qualifiers And Overall Medal Tally

The skeet event has each shooter trying to get the maximum of 125 allocated points. Anantjeet, who also qualified for the individual final, had a score of 119, Mairaj 116 while Bhavtegh scored 111.

Earlier, Parinaaz and Raiza both collected 111 points out of a possible 125, while Maheshwari logged 109 points. Raiza and Parinaaz have another shot at a medal as the duo qualified for the individual final of the women's skeet event. While Raiza qualified in eighth place, Parinaaz was ninth.

India now have four silver and three bronze medals from the range.