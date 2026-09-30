Home  » Sports » India's Sepaktakraw Squads Encounter Early Defeats In Asian Games

India's Sepaktakraw Squads Encounter Early Defeats In Asian Games

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 30, 2026 15:05 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Indian sepaktakraw teams faced initial defeats at the Asian Games in Nagoya, with both men's and women's squads experiencing losses in their preliminary group matches.

Key Points

  • Indian men's and women's sepaktakraw teams suffered losses in their preliminary group games at the Asian Games.
  • The women's team lost to Vietnam and the Philippines in their matches.
  • The men's team began its campaign with a loss to Lao and is scheduled to play Vietnam next.
  • Sepaktakraw has been part of the Asian Games since 1990, with India participating since 2006.
  • India is gradually improving in sepaktakraw, a sport popular in Southeast Asian countries.

The Indian men's and women's sepaktakraw quadrants suffered losses in their preliminary group games at the Asian Games here on Wednesday.

The women's team comprising Maipak Ayekpam, Priya Elangbam, Chaoba Oinam and Malemnganbi went down 7-15 8-15 to Vietnam before losing 17-16 10-15 12-15 to Phillipines.

 

The men's quartet of Ram Kumar Sharma, Malemnganba Sorokhaibam, Bobby Kumar and Akash Yumnam, on the other hand, opened its campaign with a 9-15 8-15 loss to Lao.

The men's team will now take on Vietnam.

Sepaktakraw, which directly translates to kick the ball, has been part of the Games program since 1990. India has participated in it since the 2006 edition and is slowly catching up with South East Asian countries, where the sport has a huge following.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

sepaktakrawasian gamesindian sportsnagoyateam india

More From Rediff

36-Year-Old Poovamma Defies Doubters With Asian Games Gold

36-Year-Old Poovamma Defies Doubters With Asian Games Gold
Dal, Paneer and Bajrang Bali: Gulveer Singh's Winning Formula

Dal, Paneer and Bajrang Bali: Gulveer Singh's Winning Formula
Raphinha Injury Sours Brazil's Comeback Win Over Australia

Raphinha Injury Sours Brazil's Comeback Win Over Australia

Related Stories

Asian Games: Mixed fortunes for Indian Sepaktakraw teams

Asian Games: Mixed fortunes for Indian Sepaktakraw teams

Web Stories

3 Indian Faves On Most-Loved Food List

3 Indian Faves On Most-Loved Food List
Check Out Nothing Headphone (1) Pro

Check Out Nothing Headphone (1) Pro
India Among Countries Who Love Instant Noodles Most!

India Among Countries Who Love Instant Noodles Most!

Asian Games 2026

Asian Games 2026