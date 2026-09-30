India's Sepaktakraw Squads Encounter Early Defeats In Asian Games

Indian sepaktakraw teams faced initial defeats at the Asian Games in Nagoya, with both men's and women's squads experiencing losses in their preliminary group matches.

Key Points Indian men's and women's sepaktakraw teams suffered losses in their preliminary group games at the Asian Games.

The women's team lost to Vietnam and the Philippines in their matches.

The men's team began its campaign with a loss to Lao and is scheduled to play Vietnam next.

Sepaktakraw has been part of the Asian Games since 1990, with India participating since 2006.

India is gradually improving in sepaktakraw, a sport popular in Southeast Asian countries.

The Indian men's and women's sepaktakraw quadrants suffered losses in their preliminary group games at the Asian Games here on Wednesday.

The women's team comprising Maipak Ayekpam, Priya Elangbam, Chaoba Oinam and Malemnganbi went down 7-15 8-15 to Vietnam before losing 17-16 10-15 12-15 to Phillipines.

The men's quartet of Ram Kumar Sharma, Malemnganba Sorokhaibam, Bobby Kumar and Akash Yumnam, on the other hand, opened its campaign with a 9-15 8-15 loss to Lao.

The men's team will now take on Vietnam.

Sepaktakraw, which directly translates to kick the ball, has been part of the Games program since 1990. India has participated in it since the 2006 edition and is slowly catching up with South East Asian countries, where the sport has a huge following.