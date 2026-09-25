Indian Kabaddi Teams Advance To Asian Games Finals

India's formidable men's and women's kabaddi teams have powered into the Asian Games finals, setting up thrilling gold medal clashes against Iran as they seek to defend their reigning titles.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy SAI Media/X

Key Points Indian men's and women's kabaddi teams have secured their spots in the Asian Games finals.

Both Indian teams maintained an unbeaten record leading up to the gold medal matches.

India will face Iran in both the men's and women's kabaddi finals on Saturday.

The women's team achieved a decisive 48-24 victory over Nepal in their semifinal.

The men's team dominated Thailand with a 66-28 win in their semifinal, showcasing superior skill.

The Indian men's and women's kabaddi teams stayed on course for a successful defence of their gold medals as they logged facile wins to enter the finals of their respective events at the Asian Games here on Friday. The women marched into the summit clash with a 48-24 triumph over Nepal before the men joined them with a 66-28 victory against Thailand in the last-four stage. The comprehensive wins also kept the two defending champion teams' unbeaten run in the ongoing edition intact.

India Set For Gold Medal Showdown Against Iran

Both the Indian men and women teams will take on Iran in the final on Saturday. Iran defeated Chinese Taipei 23-19 and 59-21 respectively in both women and men's semifinals earlier on Friday.

In the women's semifinal match, India established a sizeable 31-17 lead in the first half, including four all-out and four bonus points. Nepal could never challenge India enough and managed to gather only seven more points in the second half.

Dominant Semifinal Performances

The men's match followed a similar script as the Indians went up 37-18 in the first half and maintained the supremacy in the next half as well. The gulf in talent and experience between the two teams was evident from the 15 bonus points that the Indians clinched as against 5 by Thailand during the match.

The two teams will be up against the winners of the Iran-Chinese Taipei clash in both the draws.

A Legacy Of Kabaddi Excellence

Women's kabaddi became an Asian Games sport for the first time in 2010 and India have dominated every edition so far. Men's kabaddi has been a part of the Asiad roster since 1990 with India winning eight golds so far. The only other nation to have secured gold apart from India in the competition is Iran, which finished on top in 2018. India had stunningly settled for a bronze in that edition.