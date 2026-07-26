Indian Swimmers Eye Commonwealth Games Medal After Final Qualification

Discover how the Indian men's 4x200m freestyle relay team secured their spot in the Commonwealth Games final, keeping India's swimming medal hopes alive with a strong performance in Glasgow.
The Indian men's 4x200m freestyle relay team advanced to the final after finishing third in their heat, keeping alive hopes of a swimming medal at the Commonwealth Games here on Sunday.
Key Points
- Indian men's 4x200m freestyle relay team qualified for the Commonwealth Games final.
- The quartet finished third in their heat with a time of 7:39.48.
- All four teams in Heat 2, including India, advanced to the eight-team final.
- India secured qualification by producing a strong finish against Jersey.
- The team's performance offers a realistic chance for a podium finish in the final.