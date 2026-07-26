Indian Swimmers Eye Commonwealth Games Medal After Final Qualification

Discover how the Indian men's 4x200m freestyle relay team secured their spot in the Commonwealth Games final, keeping India's swimming medal hopes alive with a strong performance in Glasgow.

Key Points Indian men's 4x200m freestyle relay team qualified for the Commonwealth Games final.

The quartet finished third in their heat with a time of 7:39.48.

All four teams in Heat 2, including India, advanced to the eight-team final.

India secured qualification by producing a strong finish against Jersey.

The team's performance offers a realistic chance for a podium finish in the final.

The Indian men's 4x200m freestyle relay team advanced to the final after finishing third in their heat, keeping alive hopes of a swimming medal at the Commonwealth Games here on Sunday.

India's Strong Performance In Heat 2

The quartet of Dhakshan Shashikumar, Aneesh Sunil Kumar Gowda, Aryan Nehra and Srihari Nataraj clocked 7:39.48 to finish behind swimming powerhouses Australia (7:08.66) and England (7:18.13) in Heat 2. With only four teams competing in the heat after Canada did not start, all four -- Australia, England, India and Jersey -- progressed to the eight-team final. Australia dominated the race from start to finish, but the battle for third was closely contested between India and Jersey. Jersey held the advantage at the 350m mark before India moved ahead, only to surrender the position again at the 450m mark. The Indians, however, produced a strong finish, regaining third place at the 700m mark and maintaining it through the final 100 metres to seal qualification ahead of Jersey. Across the combined standings from the two heats, India qualified fifth overall, with Australia, Scotland, England and Wales posting faster times. The performance gives the Indian quartet a realistic opportunity to challenge for a podium finish in the final if they can improve on their heat timing.