Dominant India Kabaddi Teams Secure Semi-final Berths At Asian Games

Defending champions India have powerfully advanced to the kabaddi semi-finals at the Asian Games, with both men's and women's teams showcasing dominant, unbeaten performances in their respective group stages.

Key Points Indian men's and women's kabaddi teams have qualified for the Asian Games semi-finals.

The men's team secured an unbeaten run in Group A with a 37-21 victory over Chinese Taipei.

The women's team also topped their Group A, defeating Japan 50-25 and remaining undefeated.

India's men's team has a strong history in Asian Games kabaddi, winning eight gold medals since 1990.

Both teams demonstrated dominant performances, highlighting India's continued strength in the sport.

Defending champions India stormed into the men's and women's kabaddi semi-finals with resounding wins over Chinese Taipei and Japan in their Group A fixtures here on Thursday. While the Indian men defeated Chinese Taipei 37-21 in their final Group A fixture, the Indian women beat hosts Japan 50-25 to top their group.

India's Unbeaten Run In Group Stage

The victory was Indian men's fourth consecutive in the group stage, where the side earlier defeated South Korea, Japan and Bangladesh to sign off unbeaten and be assured of at least a bronze. India dominated from the outset, taking a 23-11 lead at half-time before maintaining their advantage in the second half, which they won 14-10. India collected 28 points through successful raids, three bonus points and six points from all-outs.

Since kabaddi became an Asiad sport in 1990, the Indian men's team has won nine medals, including eight gold, maintaining unparalleled dominance in the sport. The record streak of golds was only disrupted in 2018 when the side ended with a bronze.

The Indian women's team has remained unbeaten in the group stage, securing consecutive victories by defeating Iran 37-23 after beating Bangladesh in its opening match. Against Japan, it was a one-sided contest as the Indian women led 32-13 in the first half before scoring 18 more points in the second half. The Indians collected 37 out points, seven bonus points, and six all out points.