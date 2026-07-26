India Aims For Gold At Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships

India, top-seeded and featuring seasoned stars like G. Sathiyan, is poised to contend for the men's team title at the 22nd Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships, facing strong competition from formidable opponents.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Sreeja Akula/X

Key Points India is the top seed and strong favourite for the men's team title at the 22nd Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships.

The Indian men's team features experienced players like G. Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai, Manav Thakkar, Manush Shah, and Payas Jain.

Singapore leads the women's seedings, with India's challenge spearheaded by Sreeja Akula, Sutirtha Mukherjee, and others.

The championships will host 23 men's and 18 women's teams, offering a record prize money of USD 110,000.

The tournament format guarantees every team at least six matches through a three-stage competition structure.

Filled with some seasoned stars, top-seeded India will begin as strong favourites to land the men's team title in the 22nd Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships which begins here on Monday. In the men's section, India's medal hopes will rest on an experienced core led by G. Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai, Manav Thakkar, Manush Shah and Payas Jain. But despite India's favourable seeding and home advantage, they are unlikely to have it easy in the tournament that ends on August 2. Australia and England remain formidable opponents in the men's competition.

Women's Team And Tournament Details

In the women's category, Singapore leads the seedings, followed by India and Australia. India's campaign in the women's section will be led by Sreeja Akula, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Yashaswini Ghorpade, Syndrela Das and Swastika Ghosh. But their biggest challenge comes from top-seeded Singapore, while Canada, Malaysia, New Zealand and South Africa also possess enough quality to challenge the top two.

In all, the event will see participation from 23 men's teams and 18 women's teams. This edition of the event is also carrying a record prize money of USD 110,000. The team competition will be played under the Commonwealth Table Tennis Federation's three-stage format, guaranteeing every team at least six matches before the championship rounds. Teams progressing from the group phase will move into the knockout stage, while the remaining sides will compete in classification matches to determine their final standings.