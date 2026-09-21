Indian Men's Chess Team Loses Lead At Olympiad

The reigning champion Indian men's chess team faced a significant setback at the 46th Chess Olympiad, losing their lead after a crucial defeat to a spirited Uzbekistan side.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy MGD1

Key Points The reigning champion Indian men's chess team lost 1.5-2.5 to Uzbekistan in the 46th Chess Olympiad.

Nihal Sarin's defeat to Nodirbek Yakubboev was a crucial factor in India losing the match.

Top Indian players R Praggnanandhaa, Arjun Erigaisi, and D Gukesh all drew their respective games.

This loss caused the Indian men's team to lose their lead, with Uzbekistan now holding the sole lead.

The Indian women's team, however, was poised for a victory against the USA, offering a glimmer of hope for India's overall performance.

The reigning champions Indian men went down to a local and spirited Uzbekistan side in what was termed as the first clash of the titans in the sixth round of the 46th Chess Olympiad here.

The Indian men were outdone by Nodirbek Yakubboev on the third board, while the other matches ended in a draw. R Praggnanandhaa played out a draw against Nodirbek Abdusattorov, and Arjun Erigaisi drew with Javokhir Sindarov. On the fourth board too, the parity was maintained as D Gukesh drew with Shamsiddin Vokhidov.

Key Match Outcomes

But tables were turned on Nihal Sarin who has had some exemplary performances coming into this round. On Monday, he just could not match the expertise of Yakubboev. Sarin missed on the tactical front as the Uzbek capitalised on unforced errors. Having sealed a queen versus two-piece endgame, Yakubboev was never in trouble, and as it turned out, the Indian could do little to salvage himself.

With a 1.5-2.5 loss, the Indian team lost the lead and now has to work its way back into contention.

Impact On Standings

The Indian eves, meanwhile, were poised to bounce back as they led 2-1 against the USA. Koneru Humpy played out a draw, and so did Divya Deshmukh, while Savitha Shri was the only one who could provide the sole victory.

Nevertheless, it was a big loss for the Indian men as they remained on 10 points after the first five rounds, while the Uzbeks moved to 12 points, gaining the sole lead. The Indian men need a miracle to come back into contention.

In the women's section too, the Indian eves need to come back strongly, and the likely victory against the United States would just be a case in point.

Meanwhile, the other overnight leader Germany lost to China, making Uzbekistan the sole leader in the open section.

Results (round 6 open): R Praggnanandhaa drew with Nodirbek Abdusattorov; Arjun Erigaisi drew with Javokhir Sindarov; Nihal Sarin lost to Nodirbek Yakubboev; D Gukesh drew with Shamsiddin Vokhidov).