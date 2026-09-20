India's Chess Olympiad Challenge: Men Face Holland, Women Take On Poland

As the 46th Chess Olympiad progresses, the Indian men's team prepares for a crucial fifth-round clash against Holland, while the undefeated Indian women's team aims to continue their winning streak against Poland.

Photograph: FIDE/Michal Walusza

Key Points Indian men's team, seeded second, faces tough challenge against sixth-seeded Holland in Round 5 of the 46th Chess Olympiad.

Key players D Gukesh and Nihal Sareen have strong individual scores, while R Praggnanandhaa and Arjun Erigaisi seek better form.

Holland's top players, Anish Giri and Jorden Van Foreest, are in excellent form, posing a significant threat to the Indian men.

The Indian women's team maintains a perfect score and is set to play Poland, with B Savitha Shri leading their performance.

Both Indian teams are among the top contenders with perfect match points, highlighting their strong position in the tournament.

After an indifferent start and getting back in recovery mode immediately, the second seeded Indian men will take on sixth seeded Holland in the fifth round of the 46th Chess Olympiad.

Having defeated Spain in the previous round, the Indian men's team featuring R Praggnanandhaa at the top board appears formidable.

Indian Men's Team Performance And Challenges

The team is backed well by world champion D Gukesh and Nihal Sareen, who have both scored 3.5 points each from their four games. Vidit Gujrathi has done his bit on board five scoring 1.5/2, but concerns remain over the form of Praggnanandhaa and Arjun Erigaisi.

Arjun started off with a loss but his previous round victory over Maksim Chigaev was impressive, while Praggnanandhaa is still looking for his first win having drawn all the three games so far.

The match against Holland is the biggest challenge yet as their top board Anish Giri is displaying a superlative form with four wins in as many games.

On the second board Jorden Van Foreest too has maintained a clean slate with three victories, and the Indians might target the last two boards instead of going all out against these two players.

Women's Team Dominance And Upcoming Match

So far, eight teams remain at the top with a perfect eight match points from four matches. The next match will see both teams fielding their four highest rated players.

Meanwhile, the Indian women have done well to be amongst ten leaders with a perfect score. In the next round, they will take on Poland and start as a huge favourite to win the match.

B Savitha Shri has been the star of the show so far, scoring 4/4, while Vantika Agrawal is not far behind on three points from as many games.

With the major chunk of scoring done by these two, the Indians have had nothing to worry about board three and four; however, against Poland, Savitha Shri has been rested as the top four Indians participate.

Key Pairings For Round 5

Men's pairings round 5 India (8) vs Holland (8): (R Praggnanandhaa vs Anish Giri; Arjun Erigaisi vs Jorden Van Foreest; Nihal Sarin vs Loek Van Wely; D Gukesh vs Erwin L'Ami).

Women's pairings round 5 India (8) vs Poland (8): (Koneru Humpy vs Oliwil Kiolbasa; R Vaishali vs Aleksandra Maltsevskaya; Divya Deshmukh vs Klaudia Kulon; Vantika Agrawal vs Monika Socko).