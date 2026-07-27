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Indian Junior Squash Teams Dominate Group Stage At World Championships

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk July 27, 2026 09:36 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover how the Indian men's and women's junior squash teams delivered impressive performances, securing their advancement in the prestigious World Squash Junior Team Championships in Canada.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Saurav Ghoshal/X

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Saurav Ghoshal/X

Key Points

  • Indian men's junior squash team secured pre-quarterfinal berth at World Championships.
  • India defeated both the Netherlands and Brazil with dominant 3-0 victories.
  • The Indian men topped Group 5, showcasing strong performance.
  • Indian women's team also began their campaign successfully, beating Chinese Taipei 3-0.
  • World Junior champion Anahat Singh was rested for the women's opening match.

Indian men brushed aside Brazil and the Netherlands to advance to the pre-quarterfinals of the World Squash Junior Team Championships in Ontario, Canada.

Dominant Group Stage Performance

Fifth seed Indian men swept the Netherlands and Brazil by an identical 3-0 margin to top Group 5 en route to round of 16.

 

The women's team, also seeded fifth, drubbed Chinese Taipei 3-0, and will meet Malaysia next in Group 4.

Anahat Singh was rested for the women's opening round, a day after being crowned the World Junior champion.

Results (group stage): Men: India bt the Netherlands 3-0 (Gurveer Singh bt Freek Bonnema 11-4, 11-0, 11-2; Yusha Nafees bt Jesper Hempenius 11-1, 11-4, 11-2; Aryaveer Dewan bt Quinten van Es 11-4, 11-3, 11-5).

India bt Brazil 3-0 (Purav Rambhia bt Bernardo Jorge Guimaraes 11-6, 11-5, 11-3; Yusha Nafees bt Matheus Frabetti 11-3, 11-2, 11-9; Aryaveer Dewan bt Viggo Hendricks 11-7, 11-0, 11-0).

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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indian squash teamworld junior championshipssquash pre-quarterfinalsanahat singhjunior sports india

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