India Mounts Comeback To Beat Slovakia In Table Tennis

India's men's table tennis team showcased resilience and skill to secure a 3-2 victory against Slovakia in the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships, boosting their group standings.

Photograph: Ultimate Table Tennis/Instagram

Key Points India defeated Slovakia 3-2 in a Group 7 tie at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships.

Manush Shah initially lost to Lubomir Pistej, giving Slovakia an early lead.

Manav Thakkar won both his matches, contributing significantly to India's comeback.

Harmeet Desai lost to Wang Yang, putting India on the brink of defeat.

Manush Shah secured the final victory for India by defeating Jakub Zelinka.

Indian men staged a spirited comeback to edge past Slovakia 32 in a gripping Group 7 tie at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships here.

With the win, India climbed to the top of the group standings and strengthened their position ahead of their next tie against Guatemala.

The contest ebbed and flowed before India sealed victory through resilience and composure under pressure.

Early Setbacks for India

Slovakia drew first blood as Lubomir Pistej, ranked 149, used his experience to outmanoeuvre Manush Shah, ranked No. 51, in a five-game opener 11-8 5-11 8-11 11-5 11-6, handing his side an early lead.

India responded immediately through their highest-ranked paddler at 42, Manav Thakkar, who produced a composed and controlled display to defeat Jakub Zelinka in straight games 11-6 11-8 11-6, levelling the tie at 1-1.

Slovakia Regains Lead

However, Slovakia regained the upper hand in the third rubber, as defensive player Wang Yang delivered a clinical performance to overcome Harmeet Desai 16-14 11-5 11-9.

Mixing sharp variations in pace with precise counter-attacking, Wang disrupted Harmeet's rhythm and pushed Slovakia within touching distance of victory.

India's Decisive Comeback

With their backs against the wall at 1-2, India mounted a decisive comeback. Manav once again rose to the occasion, emphatically overpowering Lubomir 11-3 11-3 11-3 to restore parity.

The momentum firmly with India, left-hander Manush delivered under pressure in the deciding rubber, defeating Jakub 11-8 11-8 11-7 to seal a crucial 3-2 win.

The men's and women's teams will play their final group matches, scheduled later on Thursday.