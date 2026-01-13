HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Indian men boxers get new coach

Indian men boxers get new coach

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
3 Minutes Read
Share:

January 13, 2026 20:49 IST

C A Kuttappa is no stranger to the role, having previously served as the men's head coach during both the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

IMAGE: C A Kuttappa is no stranger to the role, having previously served as the men's head coach during both the Tokyo and Paris Olympics. Photograph: From the Rediff Archives

Dronacharya awardee C A Kuttappa has returned as the head coach of the Indian men's boxing team for a third stint, the Boxing Federation of India confirmed on Tuesday.

The Services man replaces SAI Rohtak coach Dharmender Yadav, who was appointed last year. Yadav, however, will continue to be part of the men's coaching setup.

"Yes C A Kuttappa has been appointed as the coach in charge and Dharmender Yadav will also continue to be a part of the coach staff," BFI Executive Director Col Arun Malik told PTI.

The change at the helm comes in the wake of an underwhelming couple of years for Indian men's boxing.

 

Only two male boxers managed to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics, and the slide continued at the 2025 World Championships in Liverpool, where the men's contingent failed to win a single medal for the first time in 12 years.

Kuttappa is no stranger to the role, having previously served as the men's head coach during both the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Over the years, he has been closely associated with several major milestones in Indian boxing and was part of the national support staff during the 2008 Beijing Games, where Vijender Singh clinched the country's first-ever Olympic medal in the sport.

Meanwhile, former High Performance Director Santiago Nieva, who was appointed women's foreign coach last month, has also arrived for the camp. SAI's Geeta Chanu will serve as the coach in charge for the women's team.

Boxers have assembled at the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NIS), Patiala, since January 12 and will train there until March 14 under the supervision of the national coaching and support staff.

As per the BFI's selection policy for 2026, the top four finishers in Olympic weight categories at the recently concluded National Championships have been inducted into the camp, along with gold and silver medallists from non-Olympic weight divisions.

It is also learnt that proven international performers such as reigning 57kg world champion Jaismine Lamboria and World Cup Finals gold medallist Parveen Hooda (60kg), both of whom sustained injuries during the Nationals, will be included in the camp as wildcards.

In addition, a few boxers who displayed strong potential but failed to reach the medal rounds, will also be granted wildcard entries to ensure depth and competition within the camp.

With marquee tournaments such as the Asian Championships, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games lined up, 2026 will be a crucial year for Indian boxers.

The boxers' first international assignment of the year will be the Boxam International Tournament, beginning February 2 in La Nucia, Spain.

As per the selection criteria, gold medallists in Olympic weight categories and silver medallists in non-Olympic divisions will represent India in the tournament.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

No rift: Kohli, Rohit in sync with Gambhir on ODI roadmap
No rift: Kohli, Rohit in sync with Gambhir on ODI roadmap
Milestones in sight as Kohli, Iyer gear up for Rajkot ODI
Milestones in sight as Kohli, Iyer gear up for Rajkot ODI
India Open: Lakshya watlzes into second round
India Open: Lakshya watlzes into second round
Federer to return to his 'Happy Slam' home at Aus Open
Federer to return to his 'Happy Slam' home at Aus Open
ICC appeal fails as BCB stands firm on India travel
ICC appeal fails as BCB stands firm on India travel

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

14 Must-Eat Nolen Gur Mishtis Before You Die

webstory image 2

9 Winter-Perfect National Parks In India

webstory image 3

7 Winter Superfoods You Must Try

VIDEOS

Newlyweds Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben spotted in Mumbai post wedding1:07

Newlyweds Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben spotted in Mumbai...

54-Year-Old Tabu Stuns in a Glamorous Look0:41

54-Year-Old Tabu Stuns in a Glamorous Look

Diversified organic vegetable cultivation boosts livelihoods in border villages of Rajouri2:41

Diversified organic vegetable cultivation boosts...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO