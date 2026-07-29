Indian Men And Women Secure Finals Berth At Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships

India's formidable table tennis teams have stormed into both the men's and women's finals of the 22nd Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships, showcasing dominant performances against England.

Key Points India's men's and women's table tennis teams have both qualified for the finals of the 22nd Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships.

The Indian men's team achieved a commanding 3-0 victory over England, maintaining an unbeaten record.

Manav Thakkar showcased resilience, competing and winning despite a significant eye injury.

The Indian women's team secured their final spot with a hard-fought 3-1 win against England, with Sreeja Akula playing a crucial role.

Both Indian teams are now set to compete against Malaysia in their respective championship matches.

India stormed into the men's and women's team finals, defeating England in their respective semifinals of the 22nd Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships here on Wednesday.

Indian Men's Team Dominates England

The top-seeded Indian men extended their unbeaten run with a commanding 3-0 victory over England in a one-sided contest. Manush Shah set the tone with a composed 11-9, 11-9, 11-6 win over Connor Green before World No. 38 Manav Thakkar, competing despite 13 stitches above his left eye, produced another clinical performance to outclass Joseph Hunter 11-8, 11-4, 11-5. Veteran Harmeet Desai then wrapped up the tie in emphatic fashion, overpowering Benjamin Piggott 11-5, 11-5, 11-5 to send India into the title clash without conceding a single match throughout the competition.

The women's team faced a tougher challenge before overcoming England 3-1. Commonwealth Games medallist Sreeja Akula gave India the perfect start with a convincing 11-6, 11-3, 11-9 victory over Cheuk Lam Jasmin Wong. England drew level after Tin-Tin Ho defeated Yashaswini Ghorpade 11-9, 11-6, 11-7. Syndrela Das restored India's lead, defeating Anna Green 11-7, 11-4, 11-9. Sreeja then sealed the tie in a gripping fourth rubber, edging Tin-Tin Ho in a five-game thriller. She prevailed 11-8, 5-11, 11-6, 8-11, 11-9 to book India's place in the championship match.

India will now take on Malaysia in both the men's and women's team finals.