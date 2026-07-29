Indian Junior Squash Teams Eye World Championship Glory

Indian junior squash teams have showcased their prowess by advancing to the quarterfinals of the World Junior Squash Team Championship, with both men's and women's squads securing crucial victories.

Photograph: Anahat Singh/Instagram

Key Points Indian men's and women's junior squash teams have qualified for the World Junior Squash Team Championship quarterfinals.

The men's team secured a 2-1 victory over Kuwait, demonstrating resilience in a tough match.

The women's team achieved a dominant 3-0 win against South Africa, led by world junior champion Anahat Singh.

India's men's team will face strong contenders England, while the women's team prepares for USA in the next round.

Head coach Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu expressed confidence in the teams' preparation for upcoming challenges.

Indian men and women teams advanced to the quarterfinals of the World Junior Squash Team Championship here, with victories over Kuwait and South Africa, respectively. While the fifth seeded men's team had to work hard against Kuwait before winning 2-1, the women's side recorded a straightforward victory over South Africa.

The Indian men's team will take on England in the quarterfinals whereas the women's side will face USA.

Key Victories And Upcoming Challenges

In the men's contest, Aryaveer Dewan levelled the tie after Yusha Nafees' early setback, and Gurveer Singh sealed the win. "(Kuwait's) Abdullah came out fighting in the opening match and didn't let us settle in the first match, but that's the atmosphere that comes with team squash," India's head coach Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu said. "We were fortunate that our No 1 and No 3 strings were able to come back into the tie, staying focused, and it worked out for us in the end."

Talking about the contest against England, Sandhu said, "England is a very strong team. Some of our boys played them last week in the individual event. So we are ready to go back, plan well and come back strong."

In the women's tie, Anahat Singh, the recently-crowned world junior champion, beat Brianna Robinson 3-0 (11-1 11-1 11-3) in a dominant show.