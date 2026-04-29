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Indian Lifters Shine At Commonwealth Championships

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 29, 2026 16:58 IST

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Indian weightlifters are making waves at the Commonwealth Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships, securing a gold and multiple silver medals in Samoa.

Photograph: SAI Meda/X

Photograph: SAI Meda/X

Key Points

  • Bellana Harika won gold in the 69kg weight class at the Commonwealth Youth and Junior Championships.
  • Karangi Tharangini and Bhumika Mohite secured silver medals in the 63kg weightlifting events.
  • Abhishek Nipane clinched a silver medal in the 88kg category at the Universal Cup.
  • Indian weightlifters showcased a strong performance, adding to their medal tally at the championships.

Indian lifter continued their impressive run at the Commonwealth Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships and Universal Cup, fetching a gold and three silver medals on the third day of the competition in Apia, Samoa on Wednesday.

Bellana Harika Secures Gold

Bellana Harika fetched the lone gold of the day in the 69kg weight class at the Commonwealth Youth and Junior Championships with a total effort of 197kg (86kg+111kg).

 

Silver Medals For Tharangini and Mohite

Karangi Tharangini 179kg (79kg+100kg) and Bhumika Mohite 195kg (109kg+86kg) won the silver medals in the 63kg events.

Abhishek Nipane Wins Silver At Universal Cup

In the Universal Cup, Abhishek Nipane clinched the 88kg silver with a total effort of 324kg (140kg+184kg).

Indian lifter had grabbed four golds on the second day of competitions.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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