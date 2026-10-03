Asian Games Doping Scandal: Indian Kurash Player Yash Kumar Chauhan Suspended

Indian kurash player Yash Kumar Chauhan faces immediate provisional suspension from the Asian Games after testing positive for multiple banned substances, including potent anabolic steroids, highlighting the ongoing fight against doping in sports.

Photograph: Bryan Foo/Reuters

Key Points Indian kurash athlete Yash Kumar Chauhan received a provisional suspension for doping at the Asian Games.

Chauhan tested positive for Metandienone metabolites, GW1516 metabolites, and Mephentermine.

Metandienone is an anabolic steroid known to enhance muscle mass, endurance, and strength.

The suspension is immediate and prevents him from participating in any activities during the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026.

The International Testing Agency (ITA) conducts dope tests and manages results for the Olympic Council of Asia.

Indian kurash player Yash Kumar Chauhan has returned positive for a banned substance in an in-competition sample taken on September 27 during the Asian Games and he has been provisionally suspended with immediate effect, the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) announced on Saturday.

Details Of The Adverse Finding

"The International Testing Agency (ITA), on behalf of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), reports that a sample collected from kurash athlete Yash Kumar Chauhan (IND) has returned an Adverse Analytical Finding for the non-specified prohibited substances Metandienone metabolites, GW1516 metabolites, Mephentermine and its metabolite," the OCA said in a statement.

"Metandienone is prohibited under the WADA Prohibited List as S1.1 Anabolic Androgenic Steroids (AAS). It is prohibited at all times (in- and out-of-competition) and is a non-specified substance. Metandienone is a potent anabolic steroid which increases testosterone levels, causing muscle-mass growth, endurance and strength.

Consequences And Anti-Doping Efforts

"The athlete has been informed of the case and has been provisionally suspended with immediate effect until the resolution of the matter in line with the World Anti-Doping Code and the OCA Anti-Doping Rules. This means that the athlete is prevented from competing, training, coaching, or participating in any activity, during the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026."

ITA conducts dope tests and performs results management for the Asian Games on behalf of the OCA.