Asian Games: Indian men overpower Iran to retain kabaddi title

India's kabaddi prowess shone brightly at the Asian Games as both the men's and women's teams clinched gold medals, defeating Iran in thrilling finals and reaffirming their dominance in the sport.

IMAGE: The Indian men's team celebrate after winning the kabaddi gold medal at the Asian Games on Saturday. Photographs: Issei Kato/Reuters

Key Points India's men's and women's kabaddi teams both secured gold medals at the Asian Games.

The men's team defeated Iran 40-34 in a closely contested final, reclaiming their title after a 2018 setback.

The women's team also triumphed over Iran with a 37-34 victory, successfully defending their championship.

This achievement marks India's ninth overall gold medal in kabaddi at the Asian Games.

India completed a golden double in kabaddi at the Asian Games as both the men's and women's teams defended their respective titles with thrilling victories over Iran in the finals in Nagoya on Saturday.

The Indian men overcame Iran 40-34 in a closely fought final to retain their gold medal, following the women's team's 37-34 victory over the same opponents earlier in the day.

India's Men's Team Reclaims Gold

The men's final was a tense affair, with the scores tied at 20-20 at one stage before India managed to gain the upper-hand and secure another gold.

The Indian men had won seven successive gold medals before their dominance was halted at the 2018 Jakarta Games, where Iran emerged champions and India finished fourth.

India bounced back at the 2023 Hangzhou Games, reclaiming the title. It was India's overall ninth gold medal in kabaddi at the Asian Games.

Earlier, the women's team held a 22-16 lead at half-time, but Iran fought back strongly in the second half, winning it 18-15.

However, the Indian cushion proved sufficient as they held on for a thrilling victory. The women's team have now won the Asian Games gold in every edition except the 2018 Jakarta Games, when they settled for silver after losing to Iran.