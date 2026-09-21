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Indian Kabaddi Teams Begin Asian Games Title Defence With Strong Wins

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 21, 2026 18:04 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Defending champions Indian men's and women's kabaddi teams have kicked off their Asian Games journey with impressive victories against Japan and Bangladesh, setting a strong tone for their title defence.

Key Points

  • Defending champions Indian men's and women's kabaddi teams began their Asian Games campaign with victories.
  • The Indian men's team secured a dominant 49-24 win against hosts Japan in their opening group fixture.
  • The Indian women's team also registered a convincing 42-21 victory over Bangladesh.
  • Both teams are set to face their next opponents, South Korea for men and Iran for women, in upcoming matches.
  • India's strong start signals their intent to defend their kabaddi titles at the Asian Games.

Defending champions Indian men's and women's kabaddi teams made winning starts to their Asian Games campaign with thumping victories over Japan and Bangladesh in their respective opening matches.

Last edition's gold-medallist Indian men's team began its title defence with a resounding 49-24 win over hosts Japan in their opening group fixture. Later in the day, the Indian women's team brushed aside the challenge from Bangladesh with a 42-21 victory to make a winning start.

 

India's Dominant Performance

In the men's contest, India dominated from the outset, establishing a 31-9 lead by half-time as Ayan Lohchab and Devank Dalal combined effectively in the raiding department at the Tokai Citizens Gymnasium. The defending champions then added 18 more points in the second half. India finished with 36 out points, eight all-out points and two super-tackle points. India are placed in Group A alongside Japan, South Korea, Chinese Taipei and Bangladesh. They will face South Korea in their next match on Tuesday.

The Indian women's team played out two identical halves against Bangladesh to maintain their dominance. India led the contest 21-10 at the halfway mark and returned to the mat to add as many points in the second half. The women's team recorded a total of 27 out points, 11 bonus and four all-out points against Bangladesh. The Indian women's team is placed in Group A along with Iran, Japan and Bangladesh. They will face Iran in their next fixture.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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