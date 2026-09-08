Brijendra Singh Choudhary Loses Asian Beach Games Silver Over Doping Violation

Indian kabaddi player Brijendra Singh Choudhary has been stripped of his Asian Beach Games silver medal after testing positive for a prohibited diuretic, highlighting the ongoing challenges of anti-doping in sports.

Key Points Indian kabaddi player Brijendra Singh Choudhary was stripped of his Asian Beach Games silver medal.

Choudhary tested positive for brinzolamide, a prohibited diuretic and masking agent.

The International Testing Agency (ITA) confirmed the anti-doping rule violation (ADRV).

Choudhary accepted the sanction, leading to the disqualification of his individual result.

Further disciplinary action will be determined by the International Kabaddi Federation.

Indian kabaddi player Brijendra Singh Choudhary, who was a part of the silver-winning men's team in the Asian Beach Games earlier this year, was on Tuesday stripped of his medal after failing an in-competition dope test.

Choudhary tested positive for prohibited diuretic (masking agent) brinzolamide on April 27 and has accepted the sanction, the International Testing Agency (ITA) said. The Asian Beach Games were held in Sanya, China from April 22 to 30. The Indian men's kabaddi team won a silver, while the women had claimed a gold in the event.

Doping Violation Confirmed By ITA

"The International Testing Agency (ITA), on behalf of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), reports that Indian Kabaddi player Brijendra Singh Choudhary has been sanctioned for an anti-doping rule violation (ADRV)," it stated. Brinzolamide is a specified substance and is prohibited at all times (in and out-of-competition) by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

"The athlete accepted the consequences of his ADRV under the OCA anti-doping rules, namely the finding of the ADRV and the disqualification of his individual results obtained at the 6th Asian Beach Games Sanya 2026 which include his second place in the Men's Beach Kabaddi event," the ITA stated. As per the ITA statement, only Choudhary's individual result has been impacted by the dope failure.

Future Actions And Appeals

Choudhary is an all-rounder and has also appeared in the Pro-Kabaddi League, playing for the Dabang Delhi franchise in the 2024 season. As he has already been sanctioned by the ITA, there won't be any fresh disciplinary proceedings against him in India and further suspension or ban on him would be decided by the International Kabaddi Federation.

The ITA issued the sanction on behalf of the OCA in accordance with article 8.3.3 of the OCA anti-doping rules and equivalent provision in the World Anti-Doping Code. The article empowers anti-doping organisations to impose sanctions like disqualification of event results without holding a formal hearing when an athlete does not challenge a violation.

"The matter is considered as resolved from the perspective of the OCA and will now be transferred to International Kabaddi Federation for a determination of further consequences under the International Kabaddi Federation rules," the ITA stated. "Parties with a right of appeal may challenge the decision before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS)," it added.