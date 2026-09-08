Doping Scandal Rocks Indian Kabaddi: Player Loses Asian Beach Games Silver

Indian kabaddi player Brijendra Singh Choudhary has been stripped of his Asian Beach Games silver medal after testing positive for a prohibited diuretic, highlighting the ongoing challenges of anti-doping in sports.

Key Points Indian kabaddi player Brijendra Singh Choudhary lost his Asian Beach Games silver medal due to a doping violation.

Choudhary tested positive for brinzolamide, a prohibited diuretic and masking agent.

The International Testing Agency (ITA) confirmed the anti-doping rule violation (ADRV).

The athlete accepted the sanction, leading to the disqualification of his results from the 6th Asian Beach Games.

Brinzolamide is a substance prohibited at all times by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

Indian kabaddi player Brijendra Singh Choudhary, who was a part of the silver-winning team in the Asian Beach Games earlier this year, has been stripped of his medal after failing an in-competition dope test.

Doping Violation Confirmed By ITA

Choudhary tested positive for prohibited diuretic (masking agent) brinzolamide on April 27 and has accepted the sanction, the International Testing Agency said.

"The International Testing Agency (ITA), on behalf of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), reports that Indian Kabaddi player Brijendra Singh Choudhary has been sanctioned for an anti-doping rule violation (ADRV)," it stated.

Brinzolamide is prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) as a specified substance and is prohibited at all times (in- and out-of-competition).

"The athlete accepted the consequences of his ADRV under the OCA anti-doping rules, namely the finding of the ADRV and the disqualification of his individual results obtained at the 6th Asian Beach Games Sanya 2026 which include his including his 2nd place in the Men's Beach Kabaddi event," the ITA stated.