Bengaluru Hosts KSLTA World Tennis Junior J30 Tournament

Discover how the KSLTA World Tennis Junior J30 tournament in Bengaluru is providing a vital international platform for rising tennis stars to earn crucial ITF ranking points and gain invaluable experience.

Key Points The KSLTA World Tennis Junior J30 tournament will be held in Bengaluru from August 29 to September 5.

The event features a strong international field, including top Indian junior players and participants from countries like China, USA, UK, and Australia.

Players will compete for valuable ITF Junior ranking points, crucial for their international competitive journey.

India's Prakaash Sarran and Shaivi Gaurav Dalal lead the boys' and girls' main draws, respectively.

Wild cards have been granted to promising local talents from Karnataka in both boys' and girls' categories.

Top Junior Talent In Boys' Draw

Girls' Competition And International Participation

The Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association will host the KSLTA World Tennis Junior J30 Bengaluru from August 29 to September 5, with a strong field of India's leading junior players and youngsters representing several countries to compete at the SM Krishna Tennis Stadium here. The tournament will commence with the qualifying rounds on August 29 and 30, while the main draw will be played from August 31 to September 5. A formal inauguration of the competition will be held on August 31.The boys' main draw is headed by India's Prakaash Sarran, ranked No. 477 in the ITF Junior rankings, followed by Tejas Ravi (1049), Ahan Shetty (1282), Pradnyesh Shelke (1384), and Niyanth Badrinarayanan of the USA (1510). The other leading names include Fazal Ali Meer (1540), Aarush Kote of the USA (1682), Nithinbarath KS (1703), Shlok Chauhan (1729), and Parthiv Nallagundla (1790).The boys' field also features international representation from China, the USA, Nepal, the United Kingdom, Australia, Maldives, Germany, and Portugal, adding an international dimension to the competition.Meanwhile, promising youngsters Shreyanth Mahantesh and Yash Kumar (both Karnataka), and Adwaiy Vyas and Vishwak Reddy Gunampally have been given wild cards for the main draw in the boys category. Dhaanvi Kanjithanda and Karthika Padmakumar (both Karnataka), and Anjhalle Meka and Banu G Aswin have been handed the wild cards in the girls category.The girls' main draw will be led by Shaivi Gaurav Dalal of India, ranked No. 867, with Disha Kumar (1011), Shreeniti Chowdhury (1158), Aahida Singh (1280), Vasundra Balajee (1341) and Tejaswi Manneni (1433) among the leading entries. Tanishca Bhatnagar (1616), Riddhi Shinde (1634), Jahnavi Tammineedi (1742), Zoha Qureshi (1760), Aditi Paturi of the USA (1930) and Swasti Singh (2013) are also part of the strong field. The qualifying draw further widens the international representation, with players from the USA, Great Britain and Australia joining the Indian contingent.For the young players, the J30 tournament represents an important step in their international competitive journey, providing them with the opportunity to compete for ITF Junior ranking points while gaining experience against players from different countries.