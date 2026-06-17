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Junior Women's Hockey Team Gears Up For UK Tour

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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June 17, 2026 12:54 IST

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India's junior women's hockey team is set for a significant UK tour from July 5-14, featuring matches against top international U-21 sides and Scotland's senior team, marking a crucial step in their preparation under new coach Tim White.

Photograph: Hockey India

Photograph: Hockey India

Key Points

  • India's junior women's hockey team will tour the UK from July 5-14 for seven matches.
  • The tour includes games against England U-21, USA U-21, Belgium U-21, and Scotland's senior team.
  • This is the first major international assignment under new coach Tim White, crucial for future competitions.
  • The tour aims to provide valuable international exposure and help players adapt to global standards.
  • Matches will be played in Edinburgh and Lilleshall, offering diverse competitive experiences.

India's junior women's hockey team will tour the United Kingdom from July 5 to 14 to play seven matches, including a couple of games against Scotland's senior side. The Indians will also play against England U-21, USA U-21, and Belgium U-21 sides. The tour will be India's first major international assignment under newly appointed coach Tim White of Australia and is an important part of its preparation for future international competitions.

Key Matches And Venues

The Indian team will begin the tour in Edinburgh, with two matches against the Scotland senior women's team at the Peffermill Playing Fields, University of Edinburgh, on July 5 and 6. They will then travel to Lilleshall, England where to play five matches at the Lilleshall National Sports Centre. India will face the United States U-21 on July 8 and 11, while take on England U-21 on July 9 and 12. The tour will conclude with a match against Belgium U-21 on July 14 July.

 

Speaking about the tour, coach White said, "This tour presents a valuable opportunity for our players to gain exposure against quality international opposition and experience different styles of hockey. "Matches against world class junior programmes as well as Scotland's senior side will provide an excellent platform for learning and growth. "Tours like these are vital in helping young athletes adapt to international standards, build confidence and develop their understanding of the game in challenging environments." The coach further stated that the assignment will help the youngsters make the transition to the senior side in future.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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