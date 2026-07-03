Junior Women's Hockey Squad Embarks On UK Exposure Tour

The 24-member Indian Junior women's hockey team has embarked on a crucial UK exposure tour, playing international matches against England, Scotland, USA, and Belgium to hone their skills for the upcoming Junior Asia Cup.

Photographs: Hockey India

Key Points A 24-member Indian Junior women's hockey team is on an exposure tour in the United Kingdom.

The team will play seven matches against junior teams from England, Scotland, the United States, and Belgium.

Matches also include two games against the Scotland senior women's team.

The tour, led by new chief coach Tim White, is crucial preparation for the Junior Asia Cup.

Games will be held at the University of Edinburgh and Lilleshall National Sports Centre.

A 24-member Indian Junior women's hockey team has flowen to the United Kingdom for an exposure tour that will also feature matches against junior teams of England and Scotland from July 5 to 14. The team departed from Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Thursday night.

Under new chief coach Tim White, the Indian junior women's team will play seven matches Scotland and England as part of its preparations for key upcoming international tournaments, including the Junior Asia Cup.

The tour will commence with two matches against the Scotland senior women's team at the University of Edinburgh. The Indians will then take on the junior teams of the United States, England and Belgium at the Lilleshall National Sports Centre, Near Newport, Shropshire, England.