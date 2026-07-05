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Indian Junior Men's Hockey Squad Heads To Belgium For Exposure Tour

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk July 05, 2026 11:04 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover how the Indian junior men's hockey team, under new coach Frederic Soyez, is preparing for the Junior Asia Cup with a crucial 10-day exposure tour in Belgium, featuring six matches against top European teams.

Photographs: Hockey India

Photographs: Hockey India

Key Points

  • Indian junior men's hockey team embarks on a 10-day exposure tour in Belgium.
  • The 24-member squad is led by new coach Frederic Soyez.
  • Team will play six matches against Austria, Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands.
  • The tour serves as crucial preparation for upcoming international competitions, including the Junior Asia Cup.
  • Matches will be held at the Belfius Hockey Arena in Wavre and Hockey Center of Excellence in Antwerp.
A 24-member Indian junior men's hockey team under new coach Frederic Soyez has left for Belgium for its exposure tour scheduled from July 7 to 17. The team departed from the Kempegowda International Airport here on Saturday night. The team will play six matches against Austria, Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands as part of its preparations for key upcoming international competitions, including the Junior Asia Cup. India will play two matches each against Austria and Belgium, along with one match each against Germany and the Netherlands. Five matches will be played at the Belfius Hockey Arena in Wavre, while the final fixture against the Netherlands will be held at the Hockey Center of Excellence in Antwerp.
 
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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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