Indian U-21 Men's Hockey Team Gears Up For 2026 European Tour

The Indian U-21 men's hockey team is set to embark on a crucial European tour in July 2026, playing six high-intensity matches against top nations as vital preparation for the upcoming Junior Asia Cup under new coach Frederic Soyez.
The Indian U-21 men's hockey team is set to tour Belgium next month for six high-intensity matches against the hosts, Austria, Germany and the Netherlands. The tour will serve as a critical preparation phase for the squad under its new coach Frederic Soyez ahead of the men's junior Asia Cup later this year.
Key Points
- The Indian U-21 men's hockey team will tour Belgium, Austria, Germany, and the Netherlands in July 2026.
- The tour comprises six high-intensity matches, serving as critical preparation for the men's junior Asia Cup.
- New coach Frederic Soyez aims to foster team cohesion and establish a playing project during this European exposure.
- Matches are scheduled from July 7 to 17, 2026, with five games in Wavre, Belgium, and one in Antwerp.
- The tour provides essential match practice in conditions similar to those expected in major competitions.