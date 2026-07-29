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Commonwealth Games: Indian Judokas' Luggage Goes Missing

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk Updated: July 29, 2026 20:26 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian judokas arriving for the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow are facing significant challenges as their essential training gear and uniforms have gone missing, mirroring a recent incident with the boxing contingent.

CWG Glasgow

IMAGE: Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters 

Key Points

  • Indian judokas' luggage went missing upon arrival in Glasgow for the Commonwealth Games.
  • Essential training gear and judogis were among the missing items, impacting athlete preparation.
  • This is the second such incident, following a similar problem faced by Indian boxers.
  • The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is actively working to resolve the issue.
  • The judo competition is set to commence on July 31.

The luggage of Indian judokas were found missing when they landed in Glasgow for the Commonwealth Games, days after such an incident hit the country's boxers.

The 16-member judo squad landed in Glasgow from India, but the bags of several athletes failed to arrive, according to sources in the federation.

IOA Addresses Missing Luggage Concerns

The missing luggage contain training gears and judogis -- the traditional uniform worn during training and competition, leaving the athletes waiting for their stuff just days before the event.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has taken cognisance of the matter and is working with the concerned authorities to ensure the baggage reaches the athletes at the earliest, sources said. The judo competition is scheduled to begin on July 31.

 
The incident comes less than a week after India's boxing contingent faced a similar problem on its arrival from a training camp in Belfast, when the luggage of several boxers and members of the support staff failed to make it to Glasgow.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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