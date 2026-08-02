Ishroop Narang secures quarter-final berth in CWG Judo

Indian judoka Ishroop Narang has successfully advanced to the Women's 78kg quarterfinals at the Commonwealth Games after a decisive victory against Scotland's Nicole Wood, showcasing her potential on the international stage.

IMAGE: Indian Jukoka Ishroop Narang. Photograph: SAI MEDIA/X

Key Points Indian judoka Ishroop Narang won her Women's 78kg bout against Scotland's Nicole Wood by a yuko in the golden score period.

Narang, a 19-year-old from Punjab, will now face England's Emma Reid in the quarterfinals.

Other Indian judokas, Avtar Singh (100kg) and Yash Ghangas (+100kg), were eliminated in their respective Round of 16 matches.

The article explains judo scoring terms: yuko (opponent lands on side, or 5-9 second hold-down) and ippon (full point, ends match).

Indian judoka Ishroop Narang entered the Women's 78kg quarterfinals after registering a win by a yuko in the golden score period against Nicole Wood of Scotland at the Commonwealth Games here on Sunday. The match remained deadlocked at the end of regulation time, with both judokas picking up a shido each. Ishroop, the 19-year-old from Punjab, finally broke the stalemate one minute and 40 seconds into the golden score, scoring a decisive yuko to seal the contest after five minutes and 40 seconds. The Indian will face England's Emma Reid in the quarterfinals.

Other Indian Judokas' Performance

However, Avtar Singh suffered a loss by Ippon against Cyprus' Aristos Michael in the 100kg round of 16 event. Yash Ghangas also crashed out of the men's +100kg competition after suffering a 0-1 defeat to Wales' Joshua Whitehouse in the Round of 16. Whitehouse secured the decisive yuko midway through the contest and held on to his advantage to win the bout. Ghangas, who picked up two shido penalties during the four-minute contest, was unable to find a way back as his campaign ended in the opening round.

Understanding Judo Scoring

Yuko is awarded for a throw where the opponent lands on their side or near-side, or for a hold-down lasting 5 to 9 seconds. Ippon is the highest score and means a full point that ends the match right away. You can score an ippon through a clean throw, a long hold down, or a tap out.