Takhellambam's Asian Games Bronze Bid Ends In Defeat

Indian judoka Inungambi Takhellambam's quest for a bronze medal at the Asian Games concluded with a defeat against Mongolian Anujin Uran-Ulzii in the women's 70kg category, marking a significant moment for India's judo contingent.

Key Points Indian judoka Inungambi Takhellambam lost her bronze medal match to Mongolia's Anujin Uran-Ulzii in the women's 70kg category at the Asian Games.

Anujin secured a Waza-ari victory over Takhellambam, preventing India from clinching a bronze medal in the event.

Takhellambam's journey included a win against Nepal's Punam Shrestha and a walkover in the repechage, but she was defeated in the quarterfinals.

Another Indian judoka, Yamini Mourya, also exited the Asian Games after losing her repechage bout in the women's 57kg category.

The article explains judo terms like 'ippon' (a decisive throw) and 'yuko' (a medium-level scoring point) for better understanding of the sport.

Indian judoka Inungambi Takhellambam lost her bronze medal bout to Mongolian Anujin Uran-Ulzii in the women's 70kg category at the Asian Games here on Thursday.

Anujin secured a Waza-ari victory after a four-minute bout, having already scored two Yukos before delivering the decisive throw at the 3:06 mark.

Consequently, India missed out on a bronze medal in the event.

The match started cautiously with Inungambi adopting a safety-first approach against Anujin. Neither athlete had scored until a video review altered the scoreboard, granting Anujin a yuko for a flip as the Mongolian fighter held a 2-0 lead.

Takhellambam's Journey To Bronze Bout

Inungambi's path to the bronze medal contest included an initial round of 16 victory against Nepal's Punam Shrestha, a quarterfinal defeat to North Korea's Mun Song-hui, and a subsequent walkover in the repechage stage due to the disqualification of China's Jing Tang.

But India's Yamini Mourya's campaign ended with a defeat in the women's 57kg repechage round.

Takhellambam first beat Nepal's Punam Shreshta by ippon to qualify for the quarterfinals.

However, she lost by ippon to North Korea's Song Hui Mun in the quarterfinals.

Song's reaching the final opened up the repechage route for Takhellambam.

Yamini Mourya's Campaign Concludes

Earlier in the day, Yamini beat Qatar's Fatena Bu-Qahoos by ippon to progress to the quarterfinals.

However, she suffered a defeat against Mongolia's Ariunzaya Terbish by yuko.

Yamini then lost her repechage bout after being taken down by Japan's Mio Shirakane by ippon, bringing an end to her campaign.

In judo, ippon is a move in which a judoka throws their opponent to the mat with considerable force and speed so that the opponent lands on their back, while yuko is a medium-level scoring point awarded for an effective throwing technique or hold-down.