Hardik Singh: 'Orange jersey is a team strategy, a tactic'

Indian hockey vice-captain Hardik Singh has clarified that the controversial new orange jersey for the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup is a deliberate 'team strategy' and 'tactic' aimed at preventing colour clashes with the blue Astroturf, despite widespread criticism.

IMAGE: Hardik Singh defended Hockey India's decision to prepare saffron-hued kits for the men's and women's squads for the FIH Hockey World Cup starting next month. Photograph: Hockey India

Key Points Indian hockey vice-captain Hardik Singh defended the new orange jersey, calling it a 'team strategy' and 'tactic' to prevent colour clashes with the blue Astroturf.

The new jerseys were launched ahead of the FIH Men's and Women's Hockey World Cups, scheduled to begin on August 14 and 15 in the Netherlands and Belgium.

The change in jersey colour has drawn criticism from former India captain Viren Rasquinha and several politicians.

Hardik Singh highlighted the strong relationship between senior and junior players, fostering an environment of freedom and equality on the field.

Singh has personally focused on improving his game by reducing turnovers and enhancing receiving, passing, and opponent study.

Indian hockey vice-captain Hardik Singh expressed his thoughts on the new Team India jersey for the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup, saying that the blue-coloured jersey would often clash with the blue-coloured Astroturf and that trying out the Orange colour is a "team strategy" and a "tactic".

The new jerseys were launched ahead of the FIH Men's and Women's Hockey World Cups, which are scheduled to begin on August 14 and 15, respectively, in the Netherlands and Belgium.

The change in jersey colour has sparked controversy, with former India captain and Olympian Viren Rasquinha also questioning the decision, and the matter also attracted reactions from some leading politicians of the country, mostly in criticism of the colour.

Excitement for the World Cup

"I am very excited for this tournament. It is going to be my third World Cup. And the World Cup happens after 4 years. It is one of the most important tournaments in any field, right? So, I think we are very excited. Our preparation is going well," the 27 year old told ANI in an interview.

Defending the New Kit Colours

Speaking of the new kit colours that have received backlash from all corners, Hardik said: "The jerseys are very good. Because we want to try something new. Because our previous jerseys matched the AstroTurf. And we were facing some issues. And I think if orange jerseys are beneficial for us, then why not try that? This is the team's strategy. It is a tactic. It is a strategy for us to try new things. For us, we are going to represent the nation. That is the most important thing for us right now. And, we want to leave India on a positive note," he added.

Team Dynamics and Personal Improvements

On his equation with the youngsters in the team, Hardik said: "There is a great relationship that exists between seniors and juniors. Thanks to our seniors. They have created such an atmosphere where we all have the freedom to do anything on the field and express our feelings. "So, I think, thanks to our seniors. And whenever someone joins a junior team, we always try to open up. We try to make them laugh. So that he can feel that there is no hierarchy here. It is just that when we are on the field, everyone is equal. And you have to do your best," said the Indian hockey star.

On the improvements he has made in his game at a personal level, Hardik said that he has focused on turnovers. During turnovers, the team loses control of the ball and loses possession of the ball to the opposition. "I feel like turnovers are where I have worked on. Sometimes, we snatch the ball and then we do the turnovers again and again. So, I have done a lot of work on that. Then, on receiving and passing. I have also worked on how to study out opponents. I think today's game is a very tactical game. Then, you need to know what your opponent's strategy is. So, I have worked on that," he signed off.