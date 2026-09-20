Home  » Sports » Saffron Kits Controversy: Indian Hockey Teams Defy 'Blue' Declaration at Asian Games

Saffron Kits Controversy: Indian Hockey Teams Defy 'Blue' Declaration at Asian Games

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian September 20, 2026 17:28 IST 3 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

'The two colours for the Indian teams' playing kits for the Asian Games 2026 were always saffron and the combination of white and sky blue, which was approved by the HI president himself.'

India women's hockey team

IMAGE: Both the men's and women's teams turned out in saffron jerseys in their opening matches against Indonesia and Uzbekistan respectively at the Asian Games on Sunday. Photograph: Hockey India/Instagram

Key Points

  • Both Indian men's and women's hockey teams wore saffron kits for their opening Asian Games matches, contradicting Hockey India's earlier declaration to revert to blue.
  • The decision to wear saffron kits had previously caused internal discord within Hockey India, with president Dilip Tirkey at odds with secretary Bhola Nath Singh.
  • Tirkey had asserted before the Asian Games that India would use blue as their primary kit, with orange as the second choice, following a similar controversy at the World Cup.
  • A Hockey India source indicated that the approved kit colours were always saffron and a white-and-sky-blue combination, questioning the president's earlier statement about an all-blue kit.
 

The Indian hockey teams, both men and women, turned up in saffron kits for their respective opening matches of the Asian Games on Sunday despite the pre-event declaration by Hockey India that they would revert to blue uniforms.

The two Indian teams had first played in saffron during last month's World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands, which created a massive controversy.

Internal Discord Over Kit Colour

The decision triggered internal discord when HI president Dilip Tirkey stated that the change was implemented without the knowledge or approval of the federation's elected leadership and Executive Board.

It eventually snowballed into a full-blown turf war in the federation with Tirkey at odds with HI secretary Bhola Nath Singh, who is perceived to have driven the change of kit colour.

But soon after the World Cup and just before the Asian Games, Tirkey asserted that India will revert to the iconic blue jersey at the continental extravaganza as their primary kit along with white.

"The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) had given us options regarding the team kit colours and Hockey India selected blue as the first choice for the Indian team's kit. Orange will be the second choice," Tirkey had said during the send-off ceremony of Asian Games-bound Indian contingent.

Defiance At Asian Games

But both the men's and women's teams turned out in saffron jerseys in their opening matches against Indonesia and Uzbekistan respectively in Kakamilgahara (Japan), at the Asian Games on Sunday.

A Hockey India source, requesting anonymity, stated that the secondary kits are not even going to be all-blue but a combination of white and blue along with the saffron attire.

"The two colours for the Indian teams' playing kits for the Asian Games 2026 were always saffron and the combination of white and sky blue, which was approved by the HI president himself.

"As to why the president then said that India will wear all-blue at the Asian Games is something you need to ask the president himself," the HI source told PTI.

The rationale provided for changing the jersey colour was that playing in blue jerseys on a blue turf caused visibility issues.

The Indian hockey teams have largely worn blue jerseys since the country made its Olympic debut in 1928, except for a few isolated instances.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

Asian GamesHockey IndiaDilip TirkeySaffron Kits ControversyBhola Nath Singh

More From Rediff

Chess Olympiad: India men down Spain; women crush Mongolia

Chess Olympiad: India men down Spain; women crush Mongolia
Gukesh Leads India To Victory At Chess Olympiad

Gukesh Leads India To Victory At Chess Olympiad
EPL: Brilliant Brighton Rout Champions Arsenal

EPL: Brilliant Brighton Rout Champions Arsenal

Related Stories

India Women's TT Team Fights Back For Asian Games Win

India Women's TT Team Fights Back For Asian Games Win

Quick Links

World CupUzbekistanIndonesiaIndian Olympic AssociationNetherlands

Web Stories

10 Unforgettable Monsoon Moments

10 Unforgettable Monsoon Moments
What Samsung Galaxy A07s Offers

What Samsung Galaxy A07s Offers
Meet The Xiaomi 18 Fold

Meet The Xiaomi 18 Fold

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026