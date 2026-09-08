India hockey brings back blue after saffron controversy

The Indian hockey teams are returning to their iconic blue jerseys for the Asian Games, reversing a controversial saffron kit decision and impacting their crucial Olympic qualification journey.

Photographs: Hockey India/X

Key Points Indian hockey teams will wear traditional blue jerseys at the Asian Games.

The decision reverses a controversial shift to saffron kits, which drew widespread criticism.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey confirmed the blue kit preference, citing lack of federation approval for the saffron change.

The Asian Games are vital for India's hockey teams, offering a pathway to 2028 Los Angeles Olympics qualification.

The Indian Olympic Association designs kits for major events, with federations providing colour preferences.

The Indian hockey teams will revert to their traditional blue jerseys for the upcoming Asian Games following widespread backlash over a controversial shift to a saffron coloured kit.

Hockey India Reverses Controversial Kit Decision

Hockey India (HI) faced intense criticism earlier after switching its long-standing colour to saffron, which the teams sported during the FIH World Cups in the Netherlands and Belgium.

The decision triggered internal discord when HI president Dilip Tirkey publicly questioned the move, stating it was implemented without the knowledge or approval of the federation's elected leadership and Executive Board.

"IOA asked us about our preference of colour for kit, we gave blue as primary and saffron as the second one. As I had already said before the World Cup that the colour change is not permanent," Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey said on the sidelines of the Asian Games contingent send-off in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Another top Hockey India official added, "The kits for Asian Games, Olympics and CWG are designed by IOA and they ask preference from every federation. So we gave our choice, it has nothing to do with the controversy surrounding jersey colour ahead of World Cup."

The Asian Games will be an important assignment for the Indian teams, with the tournament also offering a crucial opportunity to secure qualification to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and strengthen their position on the continental stage.