Why Indian Hockey Is Back In Blue For Asian Games

Following significant backlash and internal controversy, the Indian hockey teams are set to return to their traditional blue jerseys for the crucial Asian Games, aiming for Olympic qualification.

Photographs: Hockey India

Key Points Indian hockey teams are reverting to their traditional blue jerseys for the upcoming Asian Games.

The decision follows widespread backlash and internal controversy over a previous shift to saffron-coloured kits.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey confirmed the change, stating blue is now the first choice, with orange as the second.

The saffron kit, used in recent World Cups, was adopted without the knowledge or approval of HI's elected leadership, according to Tirkey.

The Asian Games are crucial for Olympic qualification and strengthening India's continental hockey standing.

The Indian hockey teams will revert to their traditional blue jerseys for the upcoming Asian Games following widespread backlash over a controversial shift to a saffron coloured kit.

Hockey India (HI) faced intense criticism earlier after switching its long-standing colour to saffron, which the teams sported during the FIH World Cups in the Netherlands and Belgium. The decision triggered internal discord when HI president Dilip Tirkey publicly questioned the move, stating it was implemented without the knowledge or approval of the federation's elected leadership and Executive Board.

Hockey India Confirms Blue Jersey Return

"The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) had asked us to give the preferred choice regarding the team kit colours and Hockey India selected blue as the first choice for the Indian team's kit. Orange will be the second choice," HI president Dilip Tirkey told PTI on the sidelines of send-off ceremony of Asian Games-bound Indian contingent.

"I had stated even before the World Cup that the orange jersey colour was not permanent, it could be changed in the future. Now, blue is back for the Asian Games. The team will play in blue jerseys." he added.

Controversy Over Saffron Kit

A controversy had erupted recently when the Indian hockey team's jersey colour was changed from the traditional blue to orange just before the World Cup held in the Netherlands and Belgium. The issue took a political turn when the opposition targeted the government over this.

The controversy intensified when Tirkey questioned the process, stating that the decision to change the jersey colour had been taken without his knowledge or that of the executive board. The rationale provided for changing the jersey colour was that playing in blue jerseys on a blue turf caused visibility issues. At the time, several legends including former captains Viren Rasquinha, Pargat Singh, Dhanraj Pillay, and Ajit Pal Singh had questioned the decision.

Asian Games Significance for Indian Hockey

The Indian men's hockey team finished eighth after a disappointing performance at the World Cup, while the women's team secured the fifth spot - their best performance since 1974. The Asian Games will be an important assignment for the Indian teams, with the tournament also offering a crucial opportunity to secure qualification to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and strengthen their position on the continental stage.