How India Became The Most Successful Team In Asian Champions Trophy

Discover how the Indian men's hockey team cemented its legacy as the most successful side in the Asian Champions Trophy, securing five titles through thrilling victories and remarkable comebacks.

Photograph: Bernadett Szabo/Reuters

Key Points Indian men's hockey team is the most successful in the Asian Champions Trophy with five titles.

India secured their first ACT title in 2011 with a shootout win against Pakistan in China.

The team claimed their second title in 2016 in Kuantan, Malaysia, defeating Pakistan 3-2.

In 2018, India were declared joint winners with Pakistan in Muscat due to rain.

India won their fourth title at home in Chennai in 2023 with a dramatic comeback against Malaysia, and extended their record in China in 2024.

The Indian men's hockey team will enter this month's Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) in Punjab as the most successful side of the tournament, having won the title five times since its inception in 2011.

India's triumphs include a dramatic shootout victory in the inaugural edition to defending their crown in China in 2024. The upcoming edition begins on October 27 and will be conducted in Jalandhar and Mohali till November 5.

Here is a brief account of India's five ACT triumphs in the tournament's eight editions so far.

Early Triumphs And Dominance

The inaugural edition of the Asian Champions Trophy was held in Ordos, China, featuring six teams: China, India, Malaysia, Pakistan, South Korea and Japan.

Facing arch-rivals Pakistan in the final, India held their opponents to a 0-0 draw in regulation time before prevailing 4-2 in the shootout. The hard-fought victory crowned India the tournament's first champions.

After its 2013 edition, the ACT paused for three years before returning in 2016 in Kuantan, Malaysia.

The six participating teams once again included India, Pakistan, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia and China.

India reached the final and faced Pakistan. Producing a determined performance, India secured a 3-2 victory to claim their second Asian Champions Trophy title, with Rupinder Pal Singh, Affan Yousuf and Nikkin Thimmaiah scoring for the winners.

Unusual Victory And Memorable Comeback

India's third title came under unusual circumstances at the fifth edition in Muscat, Oman, in 2018. The competition featured India, Japan, Malaysia, Oman, Pakistan and South Korea.

India and Pakistan progressed to the final, but persistent rain prevented the match from being completed. Consequently, the two teams were declared joint winners. While the result differed from a conventional final victory, India added another title to their record.

India hosted the ACT for the first time in the tournament's seventh edition in 2023 in Chennai and returned to the top of the podium.

Playing in front of home supporters at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium, the hosts faced Malaysia in the final. India found themselves trailing but mounted an impressive comeback to secure a 4-3 victory.

Malaysia were leading 3-1 at half-time, but goals from Harmanpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh and Akashdeep Singh in the last 16 minutes turned the match on its head.

The result earned India their fourth title and made them the most successful team in the tournament's history.

Continuing The Legacy In Recent Years

India carried that momentum into the eighth edition in Hulunbuir, China. Seeking to defend their crown, India navigated the competition and set up a final against the hosts at the Moqi Hockey Training Base.

In a closely-contested encounter, Jugraj Singh scored the decisive goal to secure a 1-0 win.