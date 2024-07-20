Indian hockey team lands in Paris

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Hockey India/X

The Indian men's hockey team arrived in Paris on Saturday, kicking off their Olympic campaign with dreams of replicating the sport's golden era.

The team's arrival, announced by Hockey India on Twitter, marks a significant moment as they chase their first gold medal since 1980.

‘Dreams take flight as Indian Men's Hockey Team touched down at the Olympic Village for #Paris2024. The Olympic dream begins now!’ tweeted Hockey India.

While the hockey team is generating excitement, they aren't the first Indian contingent to arrive in Paris.

The six-member Indian archery team, comprising both experienced veterans and eager newcomers, has already received a warm welcome from Chef de Mission Gagan Narang and Deputy Chef de Mission Shiva Keshavan.