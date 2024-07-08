News
Indian hockey team gear up for Paris Olympics

Indian hockey team gear up for Paris Olympics

Source: PTI
July 08, 2024 19:23 IST
Hockey team

IMAGE: India will begin their Paris Olympics journey in Pool B, with a match against New Zealand on July 27, followed by a match against Argentina on July 29. Photograph: Hockey India/X

The Indian men's hockey team on Monday departed for renowned adventurer Mike Horn's base in Switzerland which will be followed by a training camp in the Netherlands ahead of the Paris Games.

The three-day arduous camp in Switzerland is designed to instill mental toughness and from there the Indian team will head to the Netherlands to play practice matches before finally heading to the French capital.

 

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh said the upcoming experiences will ensure that the players are "in the best state of mind and body before we begin our Olympic journey."

"We just completed a grueling two-week camp in SAI Bengaluru and after a short detour in Switzerland with Mike Horn, who is reputed for his extreme adventures that conquer his fears, the Team will play some practice matches against the Netherlands and Malaysia."

Following the final block of training, India are scheduled to arrive in Paris on July 20.

"The team is in high spirits and is looking forward to the final block of training," Harmanpreet said before stepping onto his flight.

India will begin their Paris Olympics journey in Pool B, with a match against New Zealand on July 27, followed by a match against Argentina on July 29.

The Tokyo bronze medallists will then face Ireland and Belgium on July 30 and August 1 respectively, with their final group stage game against Australia on August 2.

India need to finish in top-four to make the knockouts.

"The team has prepared well so far, we identified areas that needed improvement from the London and Antwerp stages of FIH Pro League 2023/24 and worked on it in the training camp in SAI Bengaluru," said India vice-captain Hardik Singh.

"The best teams in the world will take part in the Paris 2024 Olympics but this squad is ready to seize the opportunity and bring glory to India. We are confident in our abilities and excited about the journey ahead." 

